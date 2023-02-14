Wolverines in the NFL: Super Bowl 57

Four former Michigan Wolverines reached the Super Bowl this year, three on the Chiefs and one on the Eagles. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35, thanks to a stellar second half and a questionable defensive holding call on the final drive.

Here’s how each of Michigan’s representatives performed in the biggest game of the year.

Chad Henne, QB Kansas City Chiefs

Henne did not appear in the Super Bowl despite Patrick Mahomes reaggravating his ankle late in the first half. However, Henne is now the proud owner of two Super Bowl rings and went out on top. In addition, he also now has more Super Bowl rings than Aaron Rodgers, which is always fun to say.

Enjoy retirement, Chad!

Mike Danna, DE Kansas City Chiefs

By all accounts, the Kansas City defense as a whole was relatively quiet in the Super Bowl. The only sack recorded was when Jalen Hurts was forced to run out of bounds for a one-yard loss. However, Danna was still very active on the defensive line. He provided the key block on Bolton’s defensive touchdown and did record one tackle.

This is Danna’s first Super Bowl ring, as he was still in college when the Chiefs won their last championship. That has to be a great feeling for him.

Frank Clark, DE Kansas City Chiefs

Clark has seen his fair share of ups and downs this year. It’s fair to say he emphatically ended the year on an up.

He was held in check for most of the game, providing several quarterback pressures but just one tackle. Lots of credit should be given to the Philadelphia offensive tackles who kept Hurts clean for most of the day. But Clark is now the owner of a second Super Bowl ring.

Brandon Graham, DE Philadelphia Eagles

With every Super Bowl comes both winners and losers. Unfortunately, Graham ended up on the wrong side of the coin this year.

In a moderate surprise, Graham only saw the field for 18 defensive snaps, totaling 33% of the Eagles’ defensive plays. The Philadelphia defense as a whole struggled mightily in the second half and couldn’t get a stop when they needed to. Graham did not record a stat on the evening.

Retirement is on the table this offseason for Graham as he is a free agent. However, it’s more likely that he signs with another team on a short-term deal. The Eagles will likely have to pay Jalen Hurts this offseason and Graham could be a cap casualty because of it.

All-in-all, it was a great season for former Wolverines in the NFL. Michigan continues to be DE-U and shows no signs of slowing down.