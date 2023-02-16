 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: George Helow, Michigan agree to part ways

The two-year LB coach is moving on.

By Von Lozon
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

According to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Michigan Wolverines linebackers coach George Helow and the program have decided to mutually part ways.

This move should correspond directly with the addition of Chris Partridge to Michigan’s staff, which was announced a couple weeks ago. While it wasn’t initially announced what position he would be coaching, it seems very, very likely he will coach the linebackers.

Helow has been Michigan’s linebackers coach the last two years. Before that, he served as the special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach for Maryland. His previous experience also includes the safeties coach of Colorado State (2018-19), safeties coach of Georgia (2014-15), defensive graduate assistant for Florida State (2013) and a defensive intern at Alabama (2012).

Wherever he ends up, we wish Helow nothing but the best moving forward.

This is a developing story and will be updated when the university announces the news.

