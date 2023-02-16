Report: George Helow, Michigan agree to part ways

According to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Michigan Wolverines linebackers coach George Helow and the program have decided to mutually part ways.

SOURCE: Michigan and Wolverines LB coach George Helow have mutually agreed to part ways to pursue other opportunities. Helow who arrived in 2021, helped UM rank in the Top 15 in yards per play both YRs and developed Junior Colson into Freshman All-American and an All-Big Ten LB. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 16, 2023

This move should correspond directly with the addition of Chris Partridge to Michigan’s staff, which was announced a couple weeks ago. While it wasn’t initially announced what position he would be coaching, it seems very, very likely he will coach the linebackers.

Helow has been Michigan’s linebackers coach the last two years. Before that, he served as the special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach for Maryland. His previous experience also includes the safeties coach of Colorado State (2018-19), safeties coach of Georgia (2014-15), defensive graduate assistant for Florida State (2013) and a defensive intern at Alabama (2012).

Wherever he ends up, we wish Helow nothing but the best moving forward.

This is a developing story and will be updated when the university announces the news.