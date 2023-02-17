Chris Partridge officially named LB coach, Sherrone Moore promoted to OC

Michigan Football made a couple of moves official on Friday afternoon.
It was announced on February 8 that Chris Partridge would be rejoining Michigan’s staff after three seasons at Ole Miss. And now we know what position group he’ll be coaching.
Partridge will be Michigan’s linebackers coach.
Coaching Staff Updates:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 17, 2023
Sherrone Moore is now Offensive Coordinator and Chris Partridge has been named Linebackers Coach.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IPbnNOheA5
“Chris has been a trusted agent, known friend and ally since we started working together in 2015,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said last week. “He is a phenomenal teacher and coach and will be a major asset to our team, program, and university community.”
The other bit of news is offensive line coach Sherrone Moore is officially Michigan’s lone offensive coordinator after being co-offensive coordinator with Josh Gattis in 2021 and Matt Weiss in 2022.
With these announcements, it appears Michigan’s position staff is set for the 2023 season.
- Sherrone Moore- Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach
- Quarterbacks Coach- Kirk Campbell
- Running Backs Coach - Mike Hart
- Receivers Coach - Ron Bellamy
- Tight Ends Coach - Grant Newsome
- Defensive Coordinator - Jesse Minter
- Defensive Line Coach - Mike Elston
- Linebackers Coach - Chris Partridge
- Co-Defensive Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach - Steve Clinkscale
- Safeties Coach/Special Teams Coordinator - Jay Harbaugh
Grateful to be back with The Greatest University in the World! Lets get it! #Home〽️#GoBlue— Chris Partridge (@CoachCPartridge) February 8, 2023
