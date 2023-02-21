Michigan’s Jesse Minter a candidate for Philadelphia Eagles DC job

Michigan Football finished the 2022 season with a 13-1 record and had one of the best defenses in the country.

Michigan ranked 6th in total defense and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was a semi-finalist for the Broyles Award during his first year on the job.

With success comes intrigue from other teams, and now Minter is a candidate for a defensive coordinator vacancy on a team that just went to the Super Bowl.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Minter has interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Among the #Eagles defensive coordinator interviews to date: #Rams DBs coach/pass game coordinator Chris Shula and Michigan DC Jesse Minter, sources say. Shula and Nick Sirianni were together on the #Chargers’ coaching staff 2015-16. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 21, 2023

The Eagles need a new DC after Jonathon Gannon left to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Minter has prior NFL coaching experience with the Baltimore Ravens, just like former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Macdonald was Michigan’s DC in 2021 and returned to Baltimore in 2022 to become their defensive coordinator.

The amount of success Michigan’s defense has had the past two seasons under first year coordinators has been impressive, but at this point, continuity would be preferred instead of constantly replacing the defensive play caller.

It’s flattering that a team such as the Eagles thinks highly of Minter, but at the same time, it’s not the best news for the Michigan program if Minter was to head to the NFL.

We’ll be monitoring this development closely. Stay tuned.