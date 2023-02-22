Takeaways from Michigan Football’s spring roster reveal

Michigan Football is back! Spring practice began earlier this week and now there’s a new roster to sort through.

Michigan’s spring roster includes transfer players, early enroless, as well as number and position changes.

Here are takeaways from the spring roster reveal.

Position changes

Amorion Walker is now listed as a defensive back/wide receiver. It sounds like Walker will spend spring ball receiving most of his reps on defense. The 6-foot-3 athlete could become a difference maker on defense just as Mike Sainristil was a year ago after switching to defense full-time.

Alessandro Lorenzetti moves from the offensive line to defense and is now listed as a defensive lineman.

Kalel Mullings, who received short-yardage carries down the stretch last season, is now listed as linebacker/running back.

Number changes

Amorion Walker is now No. 1.

Receiver Tyler Morris is now No. 8.

Tight end Max Bredeson is now No. 44.

Transfer players

Michigan reloaded via the transfer portal with some notable additions. Every transfer player is in camp, except for former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, who’s finishing this semester to earn a degree.

Here’s a look at the transfer players in camp and their jersey numbers.

TE AJ Barner - No. 89 - 6-foot-6, 251 pounds (transferred from Indiana)

- No. 89 - 6-foot-6, 251 pounds (transferred from Indiana) LB Ernest Hausmann - No. 15 - 6-foot-2, 228 pounds (transferred from Nebraska)

- No. 15 - 6-foot-2, 228 pounds (transferred from Nebraska) EDGE Josaiah Stewart - No. 5 - 6-foot-1, 237 pounds (transferred from Coastal Carolina)

- No. 5 - 6-foot-1, 237 pounds (transferred from Coastal Carolina) OL Myles Hinton - No. 78 - 6-foot-6, 320 pounds (transferred from Stanford)

- No. 78 - 6-foot-6, 320 pounds (transferred from Stanford) OL Drake Nugent - No. 60 - 6-foot-2, 306 pounds (transferred from Stanford)

- No. 60 - 6-foot-2, 306 pounds (transferred from Stanford) QB Jack Tuttle - No. 13 - 6-foot-4, 212 pounds (transferred from Indiana)

Early Enrollees

Eight early enrollees will be participating in spring practices for Michigan. Here’s a look at what numbers they’ll be wearing and what they currently weigh.

RB Cole Cabana - No. 24- 6-foot, 180 pounds

- No. 24- 6-foot, 180 pounds DB Cameron Calhoun - No. 22 - 6-foot, 171 pounds

- No. 22 - 6-foot, 171 pounds RB Benjamin Hall - No. 28 - 5-foot-11, 235 pounds

- No. 28 - 5-foot-11, 235 pounds OL Amir Herring - No. 56 - 6-foot-3, 305 pounds

- No. 56 - 6-foot-3, 305 pounds DB Jyaire Hill - No. 20 - 6-foot-2, 171 pounds

- No. 20 - 6-foot-2, 171 pounds TE Zack Marshall - No. 83 - 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

- No. 83 - 6-foot-4, 220 pounds WR Fredrick Moore - No. 82 - 6-foot-1, 176 pounds

- No. 82 - 6-foot-1, 176 pounds WR Semaj Morgan - No. 12 - 5-foot-10, 180 pounds

Stick with Maize n Brew all off-season. We’ll have plenty of spring football coverage leading up to the spring game on April 1.