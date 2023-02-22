Takeaways from Michigan Football’s spring roster reveal

Michigan Football is back! Spring practice began earlier this week and now there’s a new roster to sort through.
Michigan’s spring roster includes transfer players, early enroless, as well as number and position changes.
Here are takeaways from the spring roster reveal.
Position changes
- Amorion Walker is now listed as a defensive back/wide receiver. It sounds like Walker will spend spring ball receiving most of his reps on defense. The 6-foot-3 athlete could become a difference maker on defense just as Mike Sainristil was a year ago after switching to defense full-time.
- Alessandro Lorenzetti moves from the offensive line to defense and is now listed as a defensive lineman.
- Kalel Mullings, who received short-yardage carries down the stretch last season, is now listed as linebacker/running back.
Number changes
- Amorion Walker is now No. 1.
- Receiver Tyler Morris is now No. 8.
- Tight end Max Bredeson is now No. 44.
Transfer players
Michigan reloaded via the transfer portal with some notable additions. Every transfer player is in camp, except for former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, who’s finishing this semester to earn a degree.
Here’s a look at the transfer players in camp and their jersey numbers.
- TE AJ Barner - No. 89 - 6-foot-6, 251 pounds (transferred from Indiana)
- LB Ernest Hausmann - No. 15 - 6-foot-2, 228 pounds (transferred from Nebraska)
- EDGE Josaiah Stewart - No. 5 - 6-foot-1, 237 pounds (transferred from Coastal Carolina)
- OL Myles Hinton - No. 78 - 6-foot-6, 320 pounds (transferred from Stanford)
- OL Drake Nugent - No. 60 - 6-foot-2, 306 pounds (transferred from Stanford)
- QB Jack Tuttle - No. 13 - 6-foot-4, 212 pounds (transferred from Indiana)
Early Enrollees
Eight early enrollees will be participating in spring practices for Michigan. Here’s a look at what numbers they’ll be wearing and what they currently weigh.
- RB Cole Cabana - No. 24- 6-foot, 180 pounds
- DB Cameron Calhoun - No. 22 - 6-foot, 171 pounds
- RB Benjamin Hall - No. 28 - 5-foot-11, 235 pounds
- OL Amir Herring - No. 56 - 6-foot-3, 305 pounds
- DB Jyaire Hill - No. 20 - 6-foot-2, 171 pounds
- TE Zack Marshall - No. 83 - 6-foot-4, 220 pounds
- WR Fredrick Moore - No. 82 - 6-foot-1, 176 pounds
- WR Semaj Morgan - No. 12 - 5-foot-10, 180 pounds
Stick with Maize n Brew all off-season. We’ll have plenty of spring football coverage leading up to the spring game on April 1.
