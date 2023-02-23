Jim Harbaugh updates Blake Corum’s injury status

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the media on Thursday afternoon, and one of the topics was the status of Michigan running back Blake Corum.

Corum injured his knee against Illinois and would ultimately have a successful surgery a couple weeks later in early December. Corum’s still in the midst of rehab and recovery, but the date he’ll be healthy will be here before the heat of summer begins.

“He will probably be full full go sometime around June,” Harbaugh said. “He will get a full summer cycle.”

Harbaugh also noted that Corum is still working out and getting his strength and conditioning in every day, but won’t be practicing this spring.

Corum decided to return to Michigan instead of head to the NFL. It was a tough decision and something Corum called a “business decision”.

“I think I have unfinished business,” Corum said in January. “I didn’t like the way I went out in the Big House. I didn’t like people remembering me being hurt. I will be coming back for it all next year.”

Corum was a Heisman frontrunner until the injury derailed those hopes, rushing for an impressive 1,463 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 2022.

If Corum is indeed full go sometime around June that would be well before Michigan starts their fall camp. Corum’s one of Michigan’s biggest leaders and arguably their best player and the best back in all of college football — it’ll be great to see him do his thing on Saturdays this fall.