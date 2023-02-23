Jim Harbaugh considers Amorion Walker a starting CB right now

Michigan’s Amorion Walker is a gifted athlete that may wind up playing on both sides of the ball for the Wolverines — the question is what position will he play the most? Wide receiver or cornerback.

Michigan began spring practices this week, and Walker has impressed as a corner in the early going.

“I consider him a starter right now,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Thursday. “Based on the first two practices.”

Harbaugh mentioned Will Johnson and Mike Sainristil as the other two starters.

Walker, who’s listed as a defensive back/wide receiver on Michigan’s spring roster, has been creating a buzz of late, after a video went viral that showcases his speed and change of direction abilities.

Amorion Walker with a hand-timed 6.10-second three-cone drill. Would be the fastest time in NFL Draft Scouting Combine history



: Will Johnson / IG pic.twitter.com/t7LzpzG1wc — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 8, 2023

Whether Walker becomes a full-fledged cornerback or spends time at wideout as well remains to be seen — right now it’s all about figuring out what he does best.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he would excel and thrive both at the wide receiver position and as a defensive back as a corner. Just really trying to find the absolute best position for him for his career,” Harbaugh explained. “Where is he going to make the greatest impact over the course of his career, benefit the most from his football ability. You just don’t know for sure whether it’s receiver or corner. But the length he has, the athletic ability that he has, speed that he has — and the change of direction mainly for a guy that’s 6-3, 6-4, it’s rare. It’s rare for a corner to be able to have that length and speed, and be able to have that change of direction.”

The plan is to play Walker mainly at corner through the spring and go from there. However, Harbaugh sees Walker contributing on both sides of the ball.

“Once he gets that position locked down, because I really feel like he will, eventually he’ll become a two-way player. Because he can also be a tremendous player as a receiver and score touchdowns.”

Keep an eye on Walker’s rise, as it sounds like he’ll be a difference maker for the Wolverines in 2023.