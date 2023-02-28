Transfer LB Ernest Hausmann named to 2023 top-10 linebackers list

Ernest Hausmann, who transferred to Michigan after one season at Nebraska, was named to On3’s recent top-10 Linebackers of 2023 list.

Hausmann was ranked No. 9 amongst his peers across the nation. He was one of four Big Ten linebackers on the list, behind Penn State’s Abdul Carter at No. 2 and Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg at No. 3, and ahead of Penn State’s Curtis Jacobs at No. 10.

He joins the Michigan defense after playing 12 games at Nebraska as a true freshman, where he recorded 54 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery. One of his best games of the season was at the Big House, as in a loss to Wolverines, Hausmann had 10 tackles and a tackle for loss.

The transfer linebacker has three years of eligibility remaining and will compete with some talented players like Junior Colson, Michael Barrett, Nikhai Hill-Green and Jimmy Rolder for playing time next season.

On the spring roster, Hausmann is listed at 6-foot-2 and 228 pounds. He’ll wear No. 15, the same number he wore at Nebraska.

Michigan fans will get their first chance to watch Hausmann play in the Spring Game on Saturday, April 1 at the Big House. If you can’t make it to the game in person, the game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.