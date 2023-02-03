Jake Moody named offensive MVP of East-West Shrine Bowl

It was a defensive battle in Las Vegas during the East-West Shrine Bowl, and luckily for the West, they had Jake Moody on their squad.

The former Michigan kicker, who’s nickname is Money Moody, was spectacular and scored all 12 points for the West in their 12-3 victory over the East in the Shrine Bowl.

Moody’s first two attempts came from 51 yards, and his final two came from 35.

Jake Moody with his second 51-yard field goal of the Shrine Bowl



MVP

Moody was named the Shrine Bowl Offensive MVP.

Congratulations to our offensive MVP Jake Moody (Michigan) and defensive MVP Trey Dean III (Florida)!

Shrine Bowl

Moody won the Lou Groza Award in 2021, is Michigan’s all-time leading scorer, and is coming off a performance in the Fiesta Bowl where he nailed a 59-yarder — a Michigan record.

There’s a very strong chance Moody is not only drafted but is the first kicker off the board, and his showing in the Shrine Bowl only bolsters the chances of that happening. Moody has the ability and temperament to stick around in the NFL for a long while. He’s proven to be accurate and clutch and his leg strength is on an upward trajectory after making 7-of-8 from 40-49 yards and 3-of-7 from 50-59 yards.

The Shrine Bowl marks the last time Moody will wear Michigan’s winged helmet in a live game setting — what an epic way to go out. It’s extremely rare for a kicker to win offensive MVP in a bowl game.