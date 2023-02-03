Michigan Football Spring Game date announced

We’re just a few weeks away from Michigan Football putting the pads back on for their spring practices. And on Friday morning the team announced the date of their Spring Game.

Michigan Football’s Spring Game will take place on Saturday, April 1.

️



See you all back at the Big House on April 1 for our Spring Game!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gIFIwKNCml — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 3, 2023

The kickoff time hasn’t been announced just yet, but last year things got underway at 12 p.m. and the game was broadcast on The Big Ten Network.

In prior years admission to the scrimmage has been free along with free parking at Michigan Stadium. In the 2022 edition of the spring game offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore coached one of the teams and co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale coached the other. We’ll see if head coach Jim Harbaugh utilized a similar format this time around.

The Spring Game is a cheap and fun way to get a first glimpse at the 2023 Michigan Wolverines, and Maize n Brew will be there with coverage for you.