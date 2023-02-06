 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How Michigan players performed at Senior Bowl

Three players represented the Wolverines in Alabama.

By Trevor Woods
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 04 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Senior Bowl is a big deal for each and every prospect who decides to participate in the week festivities in Mobile, Alabama. Each NFL team has scouts, coaches, and general managers in attendance — how prospects perform throughout the week matters every bit as much as the game, as does how well they interview with teams. A prelude to the NFL Scouting Combine, the Senior Bowl presents an excellent opportunity for players to show what they can do for a professional team.

Three former Michigan players were in attendance for the Senior Bowl — wide receiver Ronnie Bell, center Olu Oluwatimi, and offensive lineman Ryan Hayes.

Here’s a look at what people are saying about how they fared in Mobile.

Ronnie Bell

Bell created some positive buzz for himself throughout the week. Bell showed some solid route running in practice, and even embarrassed Ohio State defensive back, Ronnie Hickman.

Bell found success against other cornerbacks in practice, including Boise State safety JL Skinner.

In the highlight below Skinner jams Bell and gives him a strong push. The contact doesn’t dissuade Bell, who keeps hustling and running his route. Bell wins the one-on-one and makes the catch along the sideline.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared Bell to a Detroit Lions Pro Bowl receiver, saying Bell gave him “a little bit of an Amon-Ra St. Brown vibe”.

On game day, the quarterback play was lackluster, and receiving stats, including Bell’s stat line, suffered because of it. Bell hauled in one reception for 20 yards.

Center Olu Oluwatimi

The Rimington Trophy and Outland Trophy winner had a strong showing in Mobile. Oluwatimi took practice reps at both center and guard, and while he did not always win his reps, he put out enough good film throughout the week for his stock not to slip.

Oluwatimi was an elite lineman in pass protection as well as run-blocking. Watch the video below to see a big play transpire because of Oluwatimi. It looked like the fourth quarter versus Ohio State all over again.

OL Ryan Hayes

Hayes had reps at both right tackle and left tackle. His performance was a bit of a mixed bag. He was beaten with speed at times off the edge, other times a bull rush

For example, Hayes got planted by Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey.

That type of highlight is never fun for any offensive lineman, but Hayes recovered and threw Foskey to the ground on another play.

Hayes was able to get valuable reps at left tackle, where he put together some solid film.

Hayes’ work ethic and Oluwatimi’s was noticed during Senior Bowl week. The two Michigan linemen were the first players at practice one day.

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...