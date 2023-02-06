How Michigan players performed at Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl is a big deal for each and every prospect who decides to participate in the week festivities in Mobile, Alabama. Each NFL team has scouts, coaches, and general managers in attendance — how prospects perform throughout the week matters every bit as much as the game, as does how well they interview with teams. A prelude to the NFL Scouting Combine, the Senior Bowl presents an excellent opportunity for players to show what they can do for a professional team.

Three former Michigan players were in attendance for the Senior Bowl — wide receiver Ronnie Bell, center Olu Oluwatimi, and offensive lineman Ryan Hayes.

Here’s a look at what people are saying about how they fared in Mobile.

Ronnie Bell

Bell created some positive buzz for himself throughout the week. Bell showed some solid route running in practice, and even embarrassed Ohio State defensive back, Ronnie Hickman.

There goes Ronnie Bell! pic.twitter.com/Vr2gCCGtXj — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 31, 2023

Bell found success against other cornerbacks in practice, including Boise State safety JL Skinner.

In the highlight below Skinner jams Bell and gives him a strong push. The contact doesn’t dissuade Bell, who keeps hustling and running his route. Bell wins the one-on-one and makes the catch along the sideline.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared Bell to a Detroit Lions Pro Bowl receiver, saying Bell gave him “a little bit of an Amon-Ra St. Brown vibe”.

On game day, the quarterback play was lackluster, and receiving stats, including Bell’s stat line, suffered because of it. Bell hauled in one reception for 20 yards.

Ronnie Bell welcome to the show!!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BHPqbvLa4H — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) February 4, 2023

Center Olu Oluwatimi

The Rimington Trophy and Outland Trophy winner had a strong showing in Mobile. Oluwatimi took practice reps at both center and guard, and while he did not always win his reps, he put out enough good film throughout the week for his stock not to slip.

Everyone talking about Center JMS



But Olu Oluwatimi has looked AWESOME as well



2 Reps of him dominating Keanu Benton today#SeniorBowl #NFLDraft2023 pic.twitter.com/exYaGcLu4O — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) February 2, 2023

Oluwatimi was an elite lineman in pass protection as well as run-blocking. Watch the video below to see a big play transpire because of Oluwatimi. It looked like the fourth quarter versus Ohio State all over again.

Olu Oluwatimi paving the way in the ground game pic.twitter.com/W2Z7mpbn3u — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 31, 2023

OL Ryan Hayes

Hayes had reps at both right tackle and left tackle. His performance was a bit of a mixed bag. He was beaten with speed at times off the edge, other times a bull rush

From yesterday - Keion White handles All-Big Ten OT Ryan Hayes at Senior Bowl practice. https://t.co/XIF1fgaTvO — Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) February 3, 2023

For example, Hayes got planted by Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey.

Foskey vs Ryan Hayes pic.twitter.com/3ktmaotZAc — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 31, 2023

That type of highlight is never fun for any offensive lineman, but Hayes recovered and threw Foskey to the ground on another play.

Michigan OL Ryan Hayes PLANTS Notre Dame DL Isaiah Foskey. pic.twitter.com/m4875va4QE — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 1, 2023

Hayes was able to get valuable reps at left tackle, where he put together some solid film.

Michigan’s Ryan Hayes looking more comfortable at LT at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/ndRs3onZ3p — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

Hayes’ work ethic and Oluwatimi’s was noticed during Senior Bowl week. The two Michigan linemen were the first players at practice one day.