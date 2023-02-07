Michigan hires Nick Gilbert as offensive analyst

After announcing the hiring of offensive analyst Josh Sinagoga earlier in the day, Michigan Football made another hire official hours later.

Nick Gilbert was named an offensive analyst.

Gilbert has connections to Michigan, He worked with former Michigan analyst Kyle Devan at his most recent stop at the University of Colorado as a quality control specialist. Gilbert was an offensive lineman a decade ago at Tiffin, where new Michigan quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell was on the staff as wide receivers and tight ends coach.

Gilbert has had jobs at Memphis, Louisville, and Idaho, among others. Gilbert was the offensive line coach a Idaho in 2021.

Read the entire announcement of Gilbert’s hiring below.

