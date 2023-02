Nine Michigan players receive NFL Combine invites

The University of Michigan will be well represented in Indianapolis at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Nine former Michigan players have been invited to the combine.

K Jake Moody

P Brad Robbins

WR Ronnie Bell

TE Luke Schoonmaker

OL Olu Oluwatimi

OL Ryan Hayes

DL Mazi Smith

EDGE Mike Morris

CB DJ Turner

The only draft-eligible Michigan player who didn’t receive an invitation was cornerback Gemon Green. The nine former Michigan players will start heading to Indianapolis at the end of February for interviews and drills with the drill portions beginning on March 2nd with the defensive line and linebacker prospects.

Here’s the 2023 NFL Combine schedule, which will be aired on NFL Network.

Quarterbacks

Broadcast interviews – Thursday, March 2

Media interviews – Friday, March 3

Measurements – Saturday, March 4

On-field workouts – Saturday, March 4

Running Backs

Broadcast interviews – Friday, March 3

Media interviews – Saturday, March 4

Measurements – Sunday, March 5

On-field workouts – Sunday, March 5

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Broadcast interviews – March 2

Media interviews – March 3

Measurements – March 4

On-field workouts – March 4

Offensive Line

Broadcast interviews – Friday, March 3

Media interviews – Saturday, March 4

Measurements – Sunday, March 5

On-field workouts – Sunday, March 5

Defensive Line

Broadcast interviews – Friday, March 3

Media interviews – Wednesday, March 1

Measurements – Thursday, March 2

On-field workouts – Thursday, March 2

Linebackers

Broadcast interviews – Friday, March 3

Media interviews – Wednesday, March 1

Measurements – Thursday, March 2

On-field workouts – Thursday, March 2

Defensive Backs

Broadcast interviews – Saturday, March 4

Media interviews – Thursday, March 2

Measurements – Friday, March 3

On-field workouts – Friday, March 3

Kickers/Special Teams