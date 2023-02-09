Michigan indirectly plays pivotal role in Texas, OU leaving Big 12 early for SEC

The Michigan Wolverines indirectly played a huge role in Texas and Oklahoma being allowed to leave the Big 12 early for the SEC.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the matchup between the Wolverines and Longhorns in 2024 — which was originally set to be played in Austin — will now be played in Ann Arbor. Michigan will then travel to Texas in 2027, the year Texas was originally going to go to U-M for its scheduled game.

Here’s the kicker — Thamel additionally reported, “That game flip was a key driver for Fox agreeing to this deal to let Oklahoma and Texas out of the Big 12 a year early.”

This almost assures that Fox will get the broadcast rights to this game, very likely for their ratings-driven Big Noon Kickoff with lead broadcaster Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt. This past season, Michigan was a part of five — count ‘em — five Big Noon Kickoffs, including four in a row at one point. You can guarantee two for the 2024 season: Texas and Ohio State.

So, to summarize — Arch Manning and Texas travel to Michigan in 2024, Michigan at Texas in 2027, and the TV networks — not the NCAA — truly rule over the college football landscape.