NFL Combine Preview: 9 Michigan players set to participate in Indy

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is underway with players already in Indianapolis conducting interviews, but the drill and testing portion of the combine will begin tomorrow afternoon.

Here’s a look at what Michigan fans need to know heading into the event.

Which former Michigan players will be participating in the combine?

Nine former Wolverines will be in Indianapolis this week, here’s the full list. It remains to be seen which players participate in all drills and who may decide to sit anything out. For example, Mazi Smith didn’t make his interview session earlier on Wednesday due to a medical exam running late.

K Jake Moody

P Brad Robbins

WR Ronnie Bell

TE Luke Schoonmaker

OL Olu Oluwatimi

OL Ryan Hayes

DL Mazi Smith

EDGE Mike Morris

CB DJ Turner

Televised Drills/Testing on NFL Network

Mazi Smith and Mike Morris will get things started for Michigan prospects on Thursday. Here’s the combine television schedule and what days Michigan players will have drills and testing.

Defensive linemen and linebackers (Mazi Smith, Mike Morris) — Thursday, March 2 at 3 p.m. ET

Defensive backs and special teams (DJ Turner, Jake Moody, Brad Robbins) — Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m. ET

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends (Ronnie Bell, Luke Schoonmaker) — Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m. ET

Running backs and offensive linemen (Olu Oluwatimi, Ryan Hayes) — Sunday, March 5 at 1 p.m. ET

Full Schedule

The combine isn’t just what we see on TV, players have medical evaluations, interviews, measurements, and all sorts of things on their itineraries. Here’s the full schedule for each position.

Quarterbacks

Broadcast interviews – Thursday, March 2

Media interviews – Friday, March 3

Measurements – Saturday, March 4

On-field workouts – Saturday, March 4

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Broadcast interviews – March 2

Media interviews – March 3

Measurements – March 4

On-field workouts – March 4

Offensive Line

Broadcast interviews – Friday, March 3

Media interviews – Saturday, March 4

Measurements – Sunday, March 5

On-field workouts – Sunday, March 5

Defensive Line

Broadcast interviews – Friday, March 3

Media interviews – Wednesday, March 1

Measurements – Thursday, March 2

On-field workouts – Thursday, March 2

Linebackers

Broadcast interviews – Friday, March 3

Media interviews – Wednesday, March 1

Measurements – Thursday, March 2

On-field workouts – Thursday, March 2

Defensive Backs

Broadcast interviews – Saturday, March 4

Media interviews – Thursday, March 2

Measurements – Friday, March 3

On-field workouts – Friday, March 3

Kickers/Special Teams