Michigan Football WR Darrius Clemons could ‘shock a lot of people’ this season

Michigan receiver Darrius Clemons was an early enrolee last offseason and quickly turned heads in the weight room.

“My first impression when he early enrolled, I was like, ‘That’s what a receiver should look like,’” running back Blake Corum said last April. “He’s big, tall, muscled up. In the weight room in winter workouts, he was putting some crazy numbers up.”

Clemons would go on to impress Michigan fans during Michigan’s spring game in 2022 with a 35-yard touchdown grab.

The Portland native was a 2022 four-star prospect and the highest-rated player in the state of Oregon. Now with a year at Michigan under his belt, he may be poised for a breakout season this fall.

Fellow receiver Roman Wilson had complimentary things to say about Clemons.

Wilson’s from Hawaii and explained to the media that since he doesn’t go home much he’s at the Michigan Football facilities a lot during the winter getting workouts in. One player he noticed putting many hours in was Clemons.

“I’m kind of always in the building so I see him working out by himself. And then we get to the winter cycle, and for him to be as strong as he is in the weight room, it’s pretty shocking. He’s a pretty strong guy.”

Clemons caught one pass last year for seven yards, but this season Ronnie Bell will be in the NFL and other players such as Clemons will have to rise to the occasion. Wilson believes Clemons will be ready when his number is called and be able to produce for the Wolverines.

“I think he’s going to shock a lot of people when he gets his opportunities this year.”

A few months back Clemons talked about his goal for the coming year. He wants to compete, grow, and secure more playing time.

“To solidify myself as one of those guys in the receiver room,” Clemons told The Wolverine. “We have a really, really deep receiver room, so I think there are a lot of guys that can do that. That’s the benefit — every day, you’re competing with someone else that wants the same job as you want. That in itself is going to help me grow as a player.”

Clemons, who wears No. 0, stands 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds. Tall, strong, and speedy, if Clemons can keep improving he’ll be hard to keep off the field.