Michigan Football spring game kickoff time announced

Last month Michigan Football announced the date of their spring game, and now we know what time it’ll be kicking off.

Michigan’s spring game will start at 3 pm on April 1.

No fooling, our spring game will begin at 3 p.m. on April 1 at the Big House!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VIE0Bk2f90 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 10, 2023

The game will be in a Maize vs. Blue format. It’ll be a legitimate scrimmage including referees and four quarters of action. The game was broadcast on The Big Ten Network last year and it’s likely that’ll be the case again in April.

The event is open to the public and parking at Michigan Stadium has been free in prior years.

With positive buzz surrounding the program after consecutive Big Ten Championships, there will be intrigue heading into this spring game. Michigan has a talented and deep roster and there will be healthy competition at The Big House on April 1.

What do you hope to see during Michigan’s spring game? Sound off in the comments below.