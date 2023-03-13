What Michigan players are saying about transfer LB Ernest Hausmann

Michigan bolstered its roster at multiple positions this offseason utilizing the transfer portal as a tool. One of those players could have a big impact for the Wolverines this fall 00 linebacker Ernest Hausmann.

Hausmann was one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal after a true freshman season in 2022 for Nebraska that featured seven starts, 54 tackles, and one sack.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker hasn’t been with the Michigan program long, but he’s already made an impression on his teammates.

“He’s an awesome guy. He’s a great kid. He’s learning, he’s growing,” linebacker Junior Colson said.

How much Hausmann will see the field remains to be seen. Michigan’s linebacker room has depth with others like Jimmy Rolder, Nikhai Hill-Green vying for playing time. Then there are guys like Junior Colson and Michael Barrett who will see the field a lot.

With Hill-Green now healthy, Rolder coming into his own, and Hausmann joining the program Colson sees the depth as a significant positive for Michigan, they can all rotate in and out and stay fresh.

“He’ll be a really good football player,” Colson said about Hausmann.

Linebacker Michael Barrett spoke about Hausmann earlier this week. Hausmann is learning Michigan’s scheme quickly and his athleticism is standing out.

“His natural athletic ability. He’s smart, fast, and can move. How fast he’s learning the defense, coming along with our guys, blending in, meshing together well with everyone. He’s gonna be a great player. I like his enthusiasm, the way he flies around at practice. He always has a smile on his face. He’s going to bring something to this team.”

Per Pro Football Focus, Hausmann played the fourth-most snaps of any true freshman with 476. That’s a good chunk of experience for a player heading into his second season.

The 19-year-old entered the transfer portal because he wanted to go to a school where he could maximize his potential.

After meeting with strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert, the decision to join the Wolverines became all the more clear.

“I connected with him, and just the way that he conducted his business,” Hausmann told Jon Jansen last month. “It was a different level than I’ve ever seen from someone else. I immediately knew that this was someone I wanted to be by my side and to work with continuing throughout my career. Because I know the importance of strength and conditioning in football, and how that translates to the field.”

We’ll see how that translates for Hausmann on April 1 when he participates in Michigan’s spring game.