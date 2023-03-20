Results and Reactions from Michigan’s Pro Day: Schoonmaker and Moody impress scouts

The Michigan Wolverines had 13 performers at their Pro Day over the weekend who all hope to hear their names called at the NFL Draft in late April.

We compiled the results and reactions from some of the performers. Here is what is being said about the Wolverines.

TE Luke Schoonmaker

Pro Day Results:

40-time: DNC

Bench: DNC

Vert: 35.5

Broad: DNC

3-cone: 6.81

20-yard shuttle: 4.26

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman:

Very impressive numbers from Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker at UM Pro Day. At over 6-5, 252, his 3-Cone time was 6.81. That was faster than every TE ran in Indy and only one WR or RB at the Combine (Jaxon Smith-Njigba) was quicker. Schoonmaker also had a 4.26 shuttle time. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 17, 2023

Eric Gelko, Director of Football Ops, Player Personnel for the Shrine Bowl:

At #Michigan Pro Day, Luke Schoonmaker improved his vert to 35.5 and (per @TonyPauline) ran between 6.85-6.95 in the 3-cone



Those numbers make him the 2nd most athletic TE in 2023 class and 6th most athletic in the last decade.



He's in top-tier in a strong TE class. #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/2eSYsqpIdR — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 18, 2023

According to The Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, “Tight end coaches from the Falcons, Lions and Steelers were on hand for Luke Schoonmaker. The Shrine Bowl participant ran the three-cone, which he did not run at the Combine, and timed between 6.85 and 6.95 seconds. He caught about two dozen passes before prematurely ending the workout with inflamed scar tissue in his heel.”

Pauline said the injury happened in the College Football Playoff game against TCU and that it is “days, not weeks” until he will be back to 100%. Schoonmaker also had meetings with the Rams and Jets at the Pro Day, along with the tight end coaches listed above.

IDL Mazi Smith

Pro Day Results:

40-time: DNC

Bench: DNC

Vert: 29.5

Broad: 8-11

3-cone: DNC

20-yard shuttle: DNC

On3’s Anthony Broome:

Mazi Smith spoke briefly with reporters after his pro day workout. Said that the gun incident has come up plenty in meetings and that he is fine with it since they are making a potential investment in him. Says he’s been truthful and that he thinks they’ve gone well. — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) March 17, 2023

Pauline also said, “Multiple people I spoke with were super impressed with Smith’s position work.” That would include quite a few NFL teams, some that spoke to Smith multiple times throughout the week.

“I can confirm Smith had private meetings with the Jets, Steelers and Jaguars. In fact, he met with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin twice this week. The sense I’m getting is the Steelers would select Smith over Bryan Breese of Clemson if, in fact, it is a battle between the two at pick No. 17. Pittsburgh would prefer Smith’s rough-and-tumble style over the finesse Breese brings.”

MLive reported along with the questions regarding the gun incident, NFL teams are asking about his ability to rush the passer, which he didn’t do a lot of at Michigan. In fact, he had just one sack in his career in Ann Arbor.

CB DJ Turner

Pro Day Results:

40-time: DNC

Bench: DNC

Vert: DNC

Broad: DNC

3-cone: DNC

20-yard shuttle: DNC

Turner didn’t participate at the Pro Day after absolutely crushing the combine. So not much was said about the corner other than who he was conversing with throughout the week:

And I wouldn’t read too much into it, but Lions secondary coach Brian Duker also at Michigan pro day today. CB DJ Turner is one of Michigan’s top prospects this year. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 17, 2023

The Pro Football Network also mentioned the Saints as a team that talked to Turner.

WR Ronnie Bell

Pro Day Results:

40-time: DNC

Bench: DNC

Vert: DNC

Broad: DNC

3-cone: 6.59

20-yard shuttle: 4.04

“(Bell) participated in position drills and looked good running routes. Bell, projected to be selected in the fourth round, met one-on-one with the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Kansas City Chiefs,” according to Pro Football Network.

Who was he catching balls from? His quarterback from last season, J.J. McCarthy, who Bell raved about. “Yeah, that ball was coming for sure,” Bell said to reporters, “He always threw it pretty good. Now he’s got just even more touch and zip on it. So definitely a lot of fun. And just pretty good to catch.”

K Jake Moody

Pro Day Results:

40-time: DNC

Bench: DNC

Vert: DNC

Broad: DNC

3-cone: DNC

20-yard shuttle: DNC

The Athletic’s Austin Meek:

Jake Moody says he went 12 for 13 on field goals at Michigan’s pro day with a miss from 57 yards and a long of 63. — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) March 17, 2023

247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga spoke with Moody after the successful showing, including some pretty stellar kickoffs. Apparently Moody showed of his power, “sending one 12 yards deep from the goal line and another 16 yards deep. Asked for a directional kick, dropping the ball near the goal line with as much hang time as possible, Moody says he hit the ceiling of the Al Glick Field House.”

CB Gemon Green

Pro Day Results:

40-time: 4.53

Bench: 12

Vert: 37.5

Broad: 10-6

3-cone: 7.08

20-yard shuttle: 4.44

Green was in a rather unique position because he was not invited to the NFL Combine. That didn’t stop NFL scouts from being intrigued by the Michigan corner, per Pauline.

“Cornerback Gemon Green, who astonishingly gets little press playing across from DJ Turner, had a terrific session of position drills and met with the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.”

Green said to Maize & Blue Review, “I just wanted to make my shot. I felt like I was ready to leave,” and that, “Me and (NFL) coaches talked (about his combine snub). It wasn’t even a problem for me.”

C Olu Oluwatimi

Pro Day Results:

40-time: DNC

Bench: DNC

Vert: DNC

Broad: DNC

3-cone: 7.46

20-yard shuttle: 4.65

Oluwatimi spoke with 247Sports after his performance and thanked Jim Harbaugh for prepping him for the next level following an All-American season at Michigan:

“Coach Harbaugh has played in the NFL, he coached in the NFL, he did it at a very high level,” Oluwatimi said. “He knows what the NFL game is like. So him telling you, giving you instant feedback, true feedback of whether he thinks you can make the transition to be a successful starter in the NFL, he’s proven. If he gives you that blessing, you still gotta go earn it, but that gives you that confidence that you can go do it.”

DE Mike Morris

Pro Day Results:

40-time: 5.08

Bench: DNC

Vert: DNC

Broad: DNC

3-cone: 7.46

20-yard shuttle: 4.65

This was not the Pro Day Mike Morris was looking for. After running a 4.95 40-time at the NFL Combine, he ran even worse at his Pro Day. And, unless the numbers were wrong on Michigan Football’s main site, he ran the same 3-cone shuttle and 20-yard time as Oluwatimi, who is 35 pounds heavier.

Apparently, there have been conversations about Morris playing on the interior rather than on the edge, where he would grade much better. But most of his tape is going to show him in the two-tech, rushing from the outside, so who knows where Morris intends on lining up?

Locked On Brown’s Jeff LJ Lloyd:

OL Ryan Hayes

Pro Day Results:

40-time: DNC

Bench: DNC

Vert: DNC

Broad: DNC

3-cone: 7.08

20-yard shuttle: 4.66

Hayes is still projected to be a Day 3 prospect in April’s draft. Many have questioned if his future is on the interior rather than at tackle, following the likes of a few Michigan-to-NFL lineman before him.

P Brad Robbins

Pro Day Results:

40-time: DNC

Bench: DNC

Vert: DNC

Broad: DNC

3-cone: DNC

20-yard shuttle: DNC

Robbins projects to be one of the best punters in the class and could find himself worthy of a draft pick. If not, I expect him to be rostered quickly as an undrafted free agent.

TE Joel Honigford

Pro Day Results:

40-time: 4.96

Bench: 19

Vert: 35

Broad: 9-5

3-cone: 7.46

20-yard shuttle: 4.65

Honigford was mostly known as a blocking tight end at Michigan, but at his Pro Day he was able to show off his route-running and pass-catching ability.

“I’m kind of playing with house money with that,” Honigford said to 247Sports. “Nobody’s seen it, so the expectations aren’t very high. I can go out and be relaxed and do what I know I can do, and it went well.”

TE Carter Selzer

Pro Day Results:

40-time: 5.05

Bench: 18

Vert: 31

Broad: 9-5

3-cone: 7.12

20-yard shuttle: 4.70

K/P Rhett Anderson

Pro Day Results: