The tables have officially turned on the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry

Late Tuesday afternoon, Michigan football received a commitment from 2024 four-star Cincinnati running back Jordan Marshall, the No. 3 overall recruit in the state of Ohio. He committed to the Wolverines despite serious interest in Wisconsin, Tennessee, and, most notably, Ohio State.

The commitment does more for Michigan than bolster its 2024 recruiting class that sits at No. 5 in the country (per the 247Sports composite rankings) but it’s also largely indicative of a glaring advantage the Wolverines have finally claimed following back-to-back wins against the Buckeyes. Marshall’s commitment also comes on the heels of Brandyn Hillman’s commitment to Michigan over, you guessed it, Ohio State.

The Buckeyes, who have statistically owned the upper hand in recruiting over Michigan for an extended period of time, have watched in horror as Michigan continues to reel in name after name from their own backyard. It’s a lengthy list that includes Marshall, 2024 four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, true freshman cornerback Cameron Calhoun, true freshman athlete Jason Hewlett, true freshman defensive back D’Juan Walker, and true freshman linebacker/edge Breeon Ishmail. just to name a handful.

Since the moments that followed Michigan’s 45-23 trouncing of the Buckeyes in Columbus, the momentum has just continued to build for the Wolverines with no signs of slowing down. Cornerback prospects in 2024 like Bryce West (No. 49 nationally) and Aaron Scott (No. 71 nationally) remain high on the Wolverines list. Brian Robinson, a Youngstown native and the No. 9 ranked edge in the country, is also considered a heavy Wolverine lean. Ben Roebuck, a three-star offensive tackle prospect, is also leaning towards Michigan.

This all begs the question: Have the tables finally turned? Following Jim Harbaugh and company’s 2021 win over Ohio State, fans and analysts alike clamored for an instant impact on recruiting. However, the ensuing offseason offered very little movement in that regard, as Harbaugh flirted with returning to the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, and both coordinators left the program.

You know how the story ends, as Michigan would still find a way to silence its doubters and defeat Ohio State, but what Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have finally managed to do is flip the script on the Buckeyes. They have effectively put themselves in a position to dominate the rivalry with Ohio State in the same fashion the Buckeyes had boasted over them for so long.

It’s also noteworthy Michigan is winning a battle consists of far more than just recruiting the state of Ohio. The Wolverines will field a roster that returns most of its production from the 2022 campaign, while also welcoming in one of the top transfer portal classes in the country (isn’t that fun to say?)

Guys like J.J. McCarthy and Donovan Edwards are certain to strike fear into the hearts of Buckeye fans that will return to Ann Arbor for The Game in 2023, where all eyes will rest on the state of Michigan as the Wolverines aim to further their stranglehold on the rivalry.