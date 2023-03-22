Josaiah Stewart describes playstyle as a ‘Tasmanian devil’ causing mayhem

In two seasons at Coastal Carolina Josaiah Stewart tallied 16 sacks.

Stewart transferred to Michigan this off-season and will be a piece to Michigan’s pass rush puzzle.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound edge rusher did a bit of everything for the Chanticleers — Stewart dropped back into coverage, was a pass-rusher, played the run, and played inside and outside. Stewart’s versatility led to him receiving quite the nickname in a news clipping in 2021.

“I remember reading an article back in my freshman year, and they were describing me as a Tasmanian devil off the edge,” Stewart said.

On the In the Trenches Podcast, Jon Jansen asked what Stewart would call his position, and he said “Taz” — “somebody crazy off the edge, wreaking havoc, causing mayhem.”

There’s a perception that Stewart is undersized as an edge rusher and that the Big Ten will be a challenge for him. However, Stewart looks at it in a different way.

“With my natural leverage, I find it easier to bend around edges and get under tackles.”

Stewart believes he possesses not only speed but power as well.

“Definitely like to go speed-to-power, keep the tackles on their toes,” Stewart said. “I really define myself as a speed rusher. But don’t shy away from my power too much, because it’s there. Some people might go ‘oh he’s small, he don’t got power,’ but I got it, definitely some speed moves.”

Stewart transferred to Michigan on December 18, not that long ago for a player that is picking up a new scheme. With spring practices underway Stewart is getting more acclimated to his new team and his role on defense.

“Spring ball, the first goal is obviously to get the playbook down. Don’t do too much trying to show out or do extra. Just do you, do what got you here, and everything else will follow. Showing the coaches that I can be a key piece to a national championship.”

While Stewart still needs time to be completely comfortable in Michigan’s scheme, he’s already impressing teammates such as edge rusher Braiden McGregor.

“He’s a freak. He might not be as big as Aidan (Hutchinson) or Mike (Morris) but he’s a freak,” McGregor said. “Every single snap, he’s aggressive. He’s trying to put everybody on their butt and set the tackles down. He gets to the quarterback and he’s there a lot.”

Fans will get their first glimpse of Stewart in action in just over a week on April 1 at Michigan Stadium during Michigan’s spring game.