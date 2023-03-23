Tom Brady’s son has aspirations of attending Michigan

Tom Brady’s long NFL career has come to an end, but he has a son who aspires to follow in his father's footsteps.

Brady’s oldest son, Jack, is now 15 years old and plays free safety and a bit of quarterback in high school.

Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, who’s Jack’s stepmom, has a new interview with Vanity Fair, and it mentions that Jack is “quarterbacking” and has aspirations of going to his father’s alma mater, the University of Michigan.

“I could never imagine he’d be in high school. I never imagined him playing football,” Brady said in October on his “Let’s Go!” podcast. “So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me.”

A picture of Jack Brady went viral last month. At 15 he’s already way taller than Brady’s former teammate Julian Edelman, who is 5-foot-10.

Tom Brady’s son Jack Brady and Julian Edelman.



pic.twitter.com/vcUazim7Pf — Savage (@SavageSports_) February 9, 2023

“I don’t have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing a football,” Brady joked. “He’s way smarter. He’s got a great work ethic. He’s just a great kid, but I can definitely help him at quarterback.”

Tom Brady and his son Jack playing catch before practice. Jack is one of the Bucs' ball boys. pic.twitter.com/wZFsTZOxFM — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 19, 2021

Brady was a solid quarterback at Michigan — a 20-5 record as a starter, he beat Ohio State, and he beat Alabama in the Orange Bowl. However, it’s what Brady did in the NFL that made him the greatest of all-time.

7x Super Bowl Champion

Most career quarterback wins: 251

Most career passing attempts: 12,050

Most career passing completions: 7,753

Most career passing touchdowns: 649

Most career passing yards: 89,214

Brady credits the foundation he built at Michigan forged by hard work and teamwork made him the player he was. It’s no surprise that his son thinks fondly of the University of Michigan and aspires to play quarterback at the program his dad used to on Saturdays in the fall.

While Jack Brady will have to show he has the necessary chops to be a collegiate quarterback, there’s no doubt head coach Jim Harbaugh would take a long look at the young Brady if he has the right stuff. Harbaugh’s quite the fan of his father.

Honorary captain Tom Brady got some throws in with Jim Harbaugh before Michigan's game today (via @BradGalli) pic.twitter.com/MhGJLzv8uZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2016

“I think we can all agree now, Tom Brady, he’s lapped the field in football,” Harbaugh said in 2019. “You’re synonymous now with Babe Ruth, with Michael Jordan. The university he attended should build a statue.”