Jim Harbaugh, Michigan student-athletes to attend 2023 Spring Game NIL Pep Rally

Announced Thursday afternoon, Jim Harbaugh and 180 University of Michigan student-athletes across 10 different athletics programs will be in attendance for a Spring Game NIL Pep Rally event.

This event, which is hosted by Valiant Management, will start around noon on April 1 and go until about 3 p.m., leading up to the spring game at the Big House. This event will take place inside the Crisler Center.

Former Michigan Wolverines Jon Jansen and Jake Butt will do a special Chalk Talk at the event. You can also receive autographs from Michigan student-athletes. Among the other activities are face paintings, tailgate games, a photo booth and much more.

Tickets for the event are $30 and can be purchased by clicking this link. Kids 12 and under get in for free with an adult who paid for a ticket. All 180 student-athletes are being compensated by Valiant/Champions Circle through this event.