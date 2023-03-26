Michigan Football announces spring trip destinations

Ever since head coach Jim Harbaugh has been on the job the Michigan Football team has taken team trips in the offseason whenever possible. The team has been to Italy, France, South America, and toured the state of Michigan last July.

This spring the team is staying in America but will be hitting multiple states and locales.

In a video released on Sunday afternoon, the program announced they’ll be heading to Canton, Cleveland, Gettysburg, Washington D.C., and New York City.

By viewing the video it looks like the team will be hitting many landmarks and museums in Washington D.C. and New York City, and perhaps a Washington Nationals baseball game. New York City and D.C. are home to some of the best museums in the world — be it art museums, natural history museums, and museums that encapsulate American history.

Canton, Ohio is the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Cleveland is the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The team will be going to both.

Gettysburg is home to the biggest battle (and largest number of casualties) of the Civil War and Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address.

Harbaugh has always felt these trips are a great way for the team to bond and he’s adamant that some of the best knowledge a student-athlete can get is by traveling in this type of manner.