It appears Michigan is set to hire an analyst who has NFL experience and ties to Michigan.

Per FootballScoop, Mike Mallory will be joining Michigan as a special teams analyst.

Sources: Michigan is planning to add Mike Mallory to staff

Mallory was most recently an assistant special teams coach for the Denver Broncos. Before that, he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-20, and the New Orleans Saints from 2008-12. Mallory spent over two decades in the college ranks before from 1986-2007 where he was an assistant at Indiana, Kent State, Eastern Illinois, Rhode Island, Northern Illinois, Maryland, Kansas, and Louisville.

Mallory’s been coaching special teams since 2008, prior to that he was always a defensive assistant. Mallory has defensive coordinator experience, serving as DC for Northern Illinois, Rhode Island, and Illinois.

Mallory was an All-Big Ten linebacker for Michigan from 1982-85 and a former teammate of head coach Jim Harbaugh. Mallory comes from a coaching background — his brother Curt Mallory (former Michigan linebacker) is currently the head coach at Indiana State, and his father Bill Mallory coached at Colorado and Indiana. And his other brother Doug Mallory (former Michigan cornerback) is currently a defensive analyst for Michigan. The Mallory ties to the Wolverines are incredibly strong.

Mallory will be helping a special teams unit that is losing kicker Jake Moody and punter Brad Robbins to the NFL, replicating that production won’t be easy. Michigan has had one of the best special teams units the past two years under special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh, and Mallory will be a welcome addition to the special teams think tank.