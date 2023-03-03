 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mazi Smith posts best bench press for d-lineman at NFL Combine

Smith’s a beast.

By Trevor Woods
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Colorado State at Michigan Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith didn’t conduct any interviews at the NFL Combine, nor did he participate in any drills. However, the one thing Smith did was impressive and will help his draft stock.

Smith put up 34 bench press reps of 225 pounds, the highest total from a defensive lineman.

Smith was a consensus All-Big Ten First-Team selection in 2022 after putting up 48 tackles and a forced fumble. Smith will participate in drills at Michigan’s pro day earlier this month. Smith is currently perceived to be a borderline first-round pick that could slip into the latter part of the second-round. There’s still a lot of time between now and draft day for Smith to boost his stock. As it stands today, he had a good showing pumping some iron in Indianapolis.

