DJ Turner ran one of the fastest 40-yard dashes in NFL Combine history

A couple defensive backs from this past season’s Michigan squad declared for the NFL Draft, with the highest touted being cornerback DJ Turner.

Coming off a solid season with 36 tackles, 10 pass deflections, one interception and one fumble recovery, Turner made a wise decision to forgo his college eligibility and try his hand at the professional level. And if the NFL Combine is any indicator of his future success, he is bound to be one heck of an NFL cornerback.

On Friday afternoon in Indianapolis, Turner ran the fastest 40-yard dash time this year so far — a blistering 4.26 seconds.

The first tweet there says 4.27, but the official NFL account tweeted out his verified time of 4.26 shortly after.

Turner’s time is among the fastest in NFL Combine history. John Ross ran a 4.22 back in 2017, while Kalon Barnes ran a 4.23 last year and Chris Johnson ran a 4.24 back in 2008. Tariq Woolen, a rookie corner for the Seattle Seahawks this past year, also ran a 4.26, as did Dri Archer back in 2014.

.@djturner_5 is officially one of the fastest DBs ever at the Combine.



If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, this shouldn’t come as a major surprise to you. Turner was among the fastest players on the team the last few years and showed that in games. The play that stands out to me where he showed off his speed was when he chased down Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford to prevent him from scoring a touchdown.

Sean Clifford, 62 yard run @ Michigan

Turner also measured in at 5-foot-11 and 178 pounds, which is definitely on the shorter and lighter side when it comes to cornerbacks in the NFL. But his speed and strong vertical jump of 38.5” will put him in consideration as a late first round selection.