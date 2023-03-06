The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine was held this past weekend in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium, and there were a lot of Michigan players taking part.

Two players for the Wolverines in particular created a major buzz, while others had solid showings or a drill or testing they can improve upon at Michigan’s pro day.

Here’s how Michigan players performed at the NFL Combine.

Mazi Smith- Defensive Lineman

While Smith didn’t do any drills, he made his presence known in the lone event he participated in. Smith put up a staggering 34 bench press reps of 225 pounds. Smith’s total was the best from any defensive lineman. Smith will do drills during Michigan’s pro day later this month. As things currently stand, Smith projects to be a late-first to second-round selection in the NFL Draft.

All day! @mazismith put up 3️⃣4️⃣ reps on the bench, the most among all defensive linemen!#NFLCombine March 3-5 on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/wP4oTSu7IX — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 3, 2023

D.J. Turner- Cornerback

Turner was always considered one of the fastest players on Michigan, and he showcased his wheels in a major way at the combine.

Turner had the fastest 40-yard dash at the combine.

Turner’s time of 4.26 was not only the fastest this year, but it’s also one of the fastest of all time.

.@djturner_5 is officially one of the fastest DBs ever at the Combine.



: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/phFMkclHRP — NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023

Speed kills and some teams will become enamored with Turner’s 40-time. He significantly bolstered his stock with this alone.

DJ Turner was explosive at the NFL Combine! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3wHnUQ3hTn — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 4, 2023

Mike Morris - EDGE

It was a combine to forget for Morris, who ran the second-slowest 40 at his position (4.95) and ranked at the bottom of nearly every other category as well. Morris also struggled in drill work, slipping multiple times in different drills.

Mike Morris in the wave drill pic.twitter.com/sc2Hiv8pAl — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) March 2, 2023

Morris will need to have a much better pro day to boost his stock back up because it certainly took a step back at the combine. Morris acknowledged he needs to improve at Michigan’s pro day.

Didn’t turn out the way I wanted, but PRAISE BE TO THE MOST HIGH GOD! HE in control and I know HE got me! — 〽️oney 〽️ike (@Mikemoris87) March 3, 2023

WR Ronnie Bell and TE Luke Schoonmaker

Bell and Schoonmaker will both be missed next season and showed why at the combine.

Bell had a great week at the Senior Bowl last month and picked up right where he left off at the combine with a steady performance. Bell ran a 4.54 40-yard dash and was steady during the drill portion. Bell showed he’s a good route runner with reliable hands more often than not. Bell made a one-handed grab at the combine, just as he did at the Senior Bowl.

Schoonmaker is a big target at 6-foot-5 and had a good 40 time of 4.63, the fifth-best for a tight end.

Schoonmaker could go as high as the second round. He’s a player that can make some things happen in the passing game while also being a reliable blocker. That mixture in his skill set should serve him well in the pros. Expect Schoonmaker to stick around in the NFL for a while.

Here’s a look at the final totals and measurements for Schoonmaker and Bell.

Offensive linemen Olu Oluwatimi and Ryan Hayes

Oluwatimi’s broad jump ranked 9th for offensive linemen but his 40 time of 5.38 was the fourth-worst (32 out of 36). Oluwatimi’s football acumen and tape will help him more than these combine numbers. There’s plenty of evidence Oluwatimi can succeed in the NFL. The question is will he remain at center or shift over to guard, where he received some reps at the Senior Bowl.

Hayes was also at the Senior Bowl and had an up-and-down week where there were spurts of dominance and a couple of times where he was put on his back by pass-rushers.

Haye’s ranked in the middle in most categories at the combine, but dominated during the three-cone-drill with a time of 7.39. Hayes ran a 5.18-second 40, which ranked 18th, and a 1.78-second 10-yard split that ranked 11th.

K Jake Moody and P Brad Robbins

Jake Moody is arguably the best kicker in this draft class, and Brad Robbins did more than enough during his Michigan career for an NFL team to give him serious consideration. Here’s a picture from the combine of Moody kicking and Robbins as Moody’s holder.