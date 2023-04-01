Three Michigan Wolverines make Walter Camp Preseason All-America teams

The 2023 Walter Camp Preseason All-America teams have been released and the Michigan Wolverines have three players featured.

The Wolverines have both running back Blake Corum and center Drake Nugent, who transferred in from Stanford, featured on the First Team Offense.

Some familiar names on the list the Wolverines will see this season include Marvin Harrison JR (WR, Ohio State) and Olu Fashanu (OL, Penn State).

On the Second Team Offense, Michigan is represented by offensive lineman Zak Zinter. A few familiar names from the Big Ten on the Second Team Offense include Emeka Egbuka (WR, Ohio State), Brevyn Spann-Ford (TE, Minnesota) and Braelon Allen (RB, Wisconsin).

The Wolverines did not have any players on the First or Second Team Defense, but some players to note from the Big Ten on those teams include Jer’Zhan Newton (DL, Illinois, First Team), Kalen King (DB, Penn State, First Team), Jaylin Lucas (KR, Indiana, First Team), Chop Robinson (DL, Penn State, Second Team) and Tory Taylor (P, Iowa, Second Team).

It comes as no surprise the three Wolverines represented made the lists. Corum very well could’ve won the Heisman last year if it weren’t for his injury, and a big reason he was in the position to win it was because his stellar offensive line that featured Zinter.

Getting those two back for 2023 was already huge news, and the Wolverines added one of the best centers in college football from a year ago in Nugent, who is looking to give Michigan back-to-back Rimington Award winners after Olu Oluwatimi took home the hardware last year.

These three guys are all very deserving of this honor and it is extremely exciting that they will all be competing on the same unit together next year.