Social media reactions from Michigan’s spring game

The Michigan Spring Game unfolded on Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium with the Maize team winning 22-21.
Here are social media reactions from the game.
Hibner meets the turf monster
The got him! @UMichFOotball's @MatthewHibner was a good sport about it. pic.twitter.com/UWlApeYEO9— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 1, 2023
Clayton Sayfie
This Peyton O'Leary can play— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 1, 2023
Trent Knoop
J.J. McCarthy had an awesome drive there. Rebounded nicely after a shaky start to the game. Hit Peyton O'Leary on a couple of darts and then found Jake Thaw for a Maize TD.— Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) April 1, 2023
Sam Webb
Impressive drive by Jack Tuttle. Used his legs effectively. Yook what the defense gave him through the air. Trio of @giovanni_hadi63, @Heem_62, and @amirherring55 were strong on that drive also.— Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) April 1, 2023
Aaron McMann
Also, situated just above the 50 marker (under the block ‘M’) is Jim Harbaugh and Michigan AD Warde Manuel. They’ve been chatting it up for several minutes now. https://t.co/mP9oAUSUZo— Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) April 1, 2023
Tom VanHaaren
Grain of salt with spring games and all, but Michigan freshman running back Benjamin Hall has looked good today.— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) April 1, 2023
Listed at 5-11, 235, looks like a bowling ball, has made good decisions with the ball in his hands.
Anthony Broome
Josiah Stewart is as freaky as they said he would be— Anthony Broome 2.0 (@abroomeOn3) April 1, 2023
MGoFish
Hmmm maybe Mike Hart knows running back talent/prospects better than most?— MGoFish (@MGoFish) April 1, 2023
Von Lozon
Man, Josaiah Stewart lookin GOOD— Von Lozon (@von_lozon) April 1, 2023
Brice Marich
Several #Michigan commits sitting and watching the spring game with four-star OT Andrew Sprague and four-star OT Bennett Warren pic.twitter.com/43LIyBdBYi— Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) April 1, 2023
Remi Monaghan
All tied up at 7 at the half of the #Michigan spring game pic.twitter.com/LkvAycSUC8— Remi Monaghan (@RemiMonaghan) April 1, 2023
