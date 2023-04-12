Former Michigan kicker Jake Moody is arguably the greatest kicker in program history.

“Legend,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said in November. “I’ve been watching Michigan football since I was a kid — pretty decent historian of Michigan football, and I am nominating him for legendary status.”

Moody’s legend began as a freshman. Splitting time with Quinn Nordin, Moody was 10-of-11. Moody would split time once again with Nordin his sophomore campaign, going 6-of-9 on the season. However, Moody’s third year was a down one in a pandemic-shortened six-game season. Moody was just 1-of-4 in 2020.

Moody became known nationally in 2021, winning the Lou Groza Award, which goes to the best kicker in the nation. Moody was 23-of-25 in 2021 with a program record of 56 extra points made. It was nearly as good of a season for Moody in 2022 and made another push for the Lou Groza (finished as a semifinalist), converting a single-season record 29 field goals for the Wolverines.

The Basics

Height: 6-1

Weight: 209

Age: 23

Pros

Clutch as they come. Game-winning field goals in his career against Army, Nebraska, and Illinois.

Big leg. Set a Michigan and Fiesta Bowl record with a 59-yard field goal vs. TCU.

Kickoff specialist since 2018

Named East-West Shrine Bowl MVP after going 4-of-4 and scoring all 12 points for the West. Two of Moody’s attempts were from 51 yards out.

Bulked up the past couple of years and is now a willing tackler on kickoff returns.

Cons

Went 3-of-7 from over 50 last season

66.6 percent from over 40 the past two years

Do your homework

Check out this video breakdown of Moody by Dan Plocher.

Plocher’s point of view

It’s not often that you get to call your kicker a weapon, but Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines were able to do that the last few seasons with Jake Moody. In 2021, he won the Lou Groza Award. Moody leaves Ann Arbor as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 355 points. Moody has a great shot at having a promising NFL career if he can find consistency from beyond 40 yards in temperate climates and domes.

Conclusion

Jake Moody is the best kicker in Michigan history, and he’s performed well in high-leverage situations where everything is on the line. Moody’s a major reason why Michigan won back-to-back Big Ten Championships and made the College Football Playoff in consecutive seasons. Moody gained more momentum during the East-West Shrine Bowl and during the NFL Combine. Moody’s a highly likable person, but also a major competitor who’s willing to do whatever it takes to win, including making tackles and being a kickoff specialist. Jake Moody should be the first kicker off the board and he’s going to have a long NFL career. He will be drafted, the question is what round?