Luke Schoonmaker spent five seasons at Michigan, but it was his final two where he finally left his mark and jettisoned up draft rankings.

Schoonmaker was a steady TE2 behind TE1 Erick All for the Wolverines in 2021 — 17 receptions for 165 yards and three touchdowns. He started the 2022 season in the same situation, a TE2 behind All, but All went out early in the year with a season ending injury and Schoonmaker became the No. 1 tight end. Schoonmaker had career highs in 2022, despite dealing with a couple injuries of his own. Schoony had 35 receptions for 418 yards and three touchdowns.

NFL Combine Results

Height: 6-5

6-5 Weight: 251

251 40-Yard Dash: 4.63

4.63 Vertical: 33.5”

33.5” Broad Jump: 10’ 7’’

10’ 7’’ 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.27

Pros

Great size at 6-foot-5

A+ attitude

4.63 40 at the combine was impressive for big and tall tight end.

Reliable on crossing route. Not only runs good routes but consistently catches the ball in traffic.

Can stretch the field and be a mismatch against most linebackers and some safeties.

Security blanket for a quarterback via checkdown.

Has been in a complex run blocking scheme and offense tailored for tight ends.

Cons

24 years old

Just one year of genuine starting experience

Not enough yards after contact for someone his size, nor did he utilize a stiff arm enough.

Doesn’t always win in pass-protection and run-blocking. His upside in the NFL will ultimately hinge on his ability to be a passing offense mismatch at TE.

Doesn’t win enough 50-50 balls or come up with contested catches. This can improve.

Do Your Homework

Check out this video breakdown of Schoonmaker by Dan Plocher.

Plocher’s Point of View

“Michigan used Luke Schoonmaker inline, in motion, and in the slot. He is excellent at reading the quarterback, often breaking from his route when seeing J.J. McCarthy rolling out, finding open space in zone coverage for an easy throw from his quarterback. Having all the physical characteristics of a future TE1, Schoonmaker should be drafted in the third or fourth round.”

Conclusion

Schoonmaker helped himself at the NFL Combine with a solid 40-yard dash. While Schoonmaker only had two seasons of film to really evaluate from a pass catching sense, it was more than good enough for the former Michigan tight end to be an mid-round pick. Schoonmaker can move around the field and be a mismatch, and has enough speed to win on short-intermediate-and long routes. This is a fairly deep class at tight end, which will wind up with Schoonmaker being selected in the third or fourth round.