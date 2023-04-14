Great athletes recognize other great athletes.

Blake Corum, meet Derek Jeter.

Michigan running back Blake Corum has signed an NIL deal with Greatness Wins — the apparel company of hall-of-fame New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

The announcement featured a photo of Jeter and Corum posing together in Greatness Wins attire.

Join us in welcoming the one and only @blake_corum , the All-American Michigan Wolverines Running Back, to the Greatness Wins family!

We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with such a talented athlete who embodies our core values both on and off the field. #greatness. pic.twitter.com/3pmSEaUTO1 — Greatness Wins (@greatnesswins) April 14, 2023

“After wearing the number 2 for my whole life because of Derek Jeter, it feels surreal to be working alongside him and the Greatness Wins team in this new chapter, as I head into my last season of college football,” Corum said about the partnership.

Jeter shared why he wanted Corum on board.

“Blake’s talent, work ethic, resiliency and integrity make him an exceptional athlete and great teammate,” Jeter said. “At Greatness Wins, we talk about greatness being a mentality, and that’s a spirit that Corum shares. We’re really looking forward to working with him and watching what he’s able to continue to accomplish.”

