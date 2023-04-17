The three best NFL fits for Ronnie Bell

After his junior season ended in Week 1 because of an ACL tear, Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell came back strong last season and is now ready for the NFL Draft.

Bell is projected to be a late pick, expected to go in the fifth round or later. Bell’s potential reminds me of USC, and now Detroit Lions, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who went in the fourth round and has excelled in his time in Detroit.

With great speed and pass-catching ability, Bell can make any team happy, but there are some that would be better fits than others. Here are a few teams that could benefit from snagging Bell in this year’s NFL Draft:

Now that the Packers won’t have Aaron Rodgers, they will need to do some work with the receiver room. With Rodgers on the team, he was good enough to make things happen with a less than stellar arsenal of receivers, but now Green Bay won’t have that luxury.

At the end of the day, the Packers just need guys who are going to battle it out and see who emerges as the go-to guy. Bell would be a good addition to that group and I think he could make some noise and emerge as a very reliable receiver on a roster that doesn’t have a ton of talent at the position.

I think Bell could help strengthen a young, but promising receiver room in Houston. The Texans are lacking depth and are another team that needs a lot of players at the position.

Right now, the Texans already have two young receivers in their core with Nico Collins and John Metchie III. Houston also has a long way to go to get back to being a competitive team, and building a young receiver room might not be the worst idea. Bell could be another young talent to join the team.

Lastly, I believe the other Harbaugh would benefit greatly from getting Bell on board. We’ve seen in the past the Harbaugh brothers trust each other a lot and John likes to get coaches and players from Jim who are NFL ready. I think that could certainly be the case for Bell.

The Ravens just added Odell Beckham Jr. and also have Rashad Bateman. If those two can both stay healthy, that’s a great duo, but you have to always be ready for injuries.

Bell isn’t expected to come off the board on day one and come in and be an immediate star, but the Ravens could certainly benefit from getting some depth at the position with a guy that the head coach is familiar with. Don’t be surprised if Bell heads to Baltimore.

It was a special career for Bell at Michigan and any team would very lucky to get him! See where he and all the other Wolverines go when the NFL Draft kicks off on April 27.