A three-year starter for the Wolverines, cornerback Gemon Green left his mark and became part of a turnaround that led to back-to-back Big Ten championships for Michigan.

Green appeared in 42 games during his time at Michigan, with 24 starts. Green, 23, had 71 tackles, 15 passes defended, and one interception during his five years in Ann Arbor.

The 6-foot-2 Green didn’t receive an invitation to the NFL Combine but put up decent numbers at his pro day in March, which could help him get drafted. It’s known that one NFL team has an interest in Green — the Atlanta Falcons met with Green at Michigan’s pro day.

Pro Day Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.53

Vertical Jump: 37.5”

Broad Jump: 10’, 6”

Bench: 12 reps

3-Cone Drill: 7.08

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.44

Pros

His size and ability to play press-man coverage and get his hands on a receiver.

Durable. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has joked that Green has supernatural healing abilities and no serious injury ever seems to phase him. He heals quickly.

Played under three defensive coordinators and has shown the ability to be a quick learner.

Will be able to go at it with physical NFL wideouts.

Cons

Didn’t get his head back enough to play the ball. Faceguards often.

Run support could be better.

He had just one interception during his Michigan career.

Per Pro Football Focus Green was targeted in coverage 45 times, allowing a catch more than half of the time. Green allowed 24 receptions for 320 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2022.

Do your homework

Check out this video breakdown of Green by Dan Plocher.

Plocher’s Point of View

“By the time he left in 2022, Gemon Green was the most experienced corner on the team seeing 24 starts in 42 career games in the maize and blue. Green has great size for the position and has knowledge of several packages. At Michigan’s Pro Day, he ran a 4.53 40-yard dash, a little slow for the position. Maybe Green will hear his name called somewhere in the 7th round, but I suspect he will be a UDFA somewhere.”

Conclusion

Sometimes it doesn’t matter when you’re drafted, all that matters is you find a home with one NFL team and have an opportunity to show you can play at the next level. This will be the case for Green, who will be a late-round selection at best, and as Plocher pointed out, more than likely will be an undrafted free agent. I would expect teams that play man-coverage most of the time would be more inclined to draft Green, as he has the size that a lot of those schemes covet. Green doesn’t have flashy speed, but if he can use his physicality and reach there’s no reason he can’t keep up with players who are faster than him.