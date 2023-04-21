University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel put out a statement in December, an NIL (name, image, likeness) update on collectives.

Hear from Athletic Director Warde Manuel as he gives an NIL Update on Collectives



The update has been revised and now includes an emerging NIL non-profit, Hail! Impact. The initiative aims to provide stipends of up to $40,000 for Michigan football players. The stipend will include the players doing 24 hours of community service and attending various educational seminars.

From Manuel’s statement

Manuel doesn’t talk about NIL much, so any time something new trickles in like this update, it’s notable.

Hail! Impact has received the firm backing of Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“Hail! Impact embodies our transformational philosophy on NIL by providing valuable service opportunities to our student-athletes while simultaneously benefiting the community we call home,” Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh said last month in his endorsement of the initiative.

90% of Hail! Impact funds will go directly to Qualified Nonprofit Partners and Wolverine student-athletes while 10% goes toward operating expenses.

“Let’s call a spade a spade, NIL has changed the landscape of college athletics,” Hail! Impact co-founder Chin Weerappuli said last month. “To attract and retain top talent, you need to have a strong NIL program. We want to be transformational, but we also want to be amongst the best in the country to have those Saturdays that we’ve been having the last couple of years.”

Hail! Impact launched in late March and they have an initial target of $5 million dollars they want to raise. Perhaps that’ll end up just scratching the service of what they can accomplish.