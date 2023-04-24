Michigan receiver A.J. Henning announced on Monday afternoon that he is entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

THANK YOU MICHIGAN pic.twitter.com/piCk5k3xyH — AJ Henning (@AJHenning3) April 24, 2023

“I appreciate coach Harbaugh and his staff for the opportunity to play for this university,” Henning said in the statement.

Henning’s career at wideout never really took off — Henning caught 25 passes in 32 games for 198 yards, while rushing for 186 yards and two scores. Henning’s biggest contributions came as a kick and punt returner, where he was dangerous, returning one kickoff and one punt for touchdowns.

Henning was a four-star prospect in the class of 2020 out for Frankfort, Illinois, and Michigan envisioned Henning having a Deebo Samuel-type role for the program. However, that was not to be and Henning’s snaps as a receiver were few and far between. Henning didn’t ascend up the depth chart, and with up-and-comers like Peyton O’Leary and Tyler Morris, among others, who can play the slot position, his playing time wasn’t likely to increase.

Michigan will now have to find a suitable replacement to be their primary kickoff and punt return specialist.