The transfer portal has opened back up and there’s been an abundance of activity across the nation, including Michigan on Monday.

First, Michigan returner A.J. Henning announced he’ll be entering the transfer portal, and now a second Michigan player will be headed to the portal.

Safety R.J. Moten has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Michigan DB R.J. Moten has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @mzenitz.



Moten was a four-star prospect in the class of 2020 who appeared in 29 games for the Wolverines, with 15 of those being starts. Moten had 65 tackles, two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks during his three-year career at Michigan.

While Moten had 10 starts in 14 games last season, his snap count and playing time went down as the season wore on, and Makari Paige supplanted Moten and the safety tandem became Paige and Rod Moore. Per PFF, Moten had a team-high eight missed tackles.

Michigan is fairly deep at safety for 2023 and Moten’s departure won’t be a major loss by any means. Quentin Johnson, Caden Kolesar, Keon Sabb, Zeke Berry, and Damani Dent all will be vying for playing time behind the likely starting tandem of Moore and Paige.