2023 NFL Draft Profile: Michigan punter Brad Robbins

Brad Robbins had a stellar career at Michigan. 44 career games led to a lot of accomplishments.

Robbins was one of the most prolific punters in Michigan history, finishing his career as No. 2 in Michigan career punting average (42.0 yards per attempt) with the second-best single-season average at 46.33. Robbins is also fifth in program history in total punt yards (7,698).

Here’s a look at what Robbins can bring to an NFL team.

Pros

Great hangtime.

No touchbacks last season. Not even one punt went into the end zone. A great accomplishment.

Nice touch and accuracy on punts.

Consistent.

Was a placeholder for kicker Jake Moody.

Cons

Power isn’t his forte

Do your Homework

Check out this video breakdown of Robbins by Dan Plocher.

Plocher’s Point of View

Brad Robbins has been in the Michigan locker room since 2017 and was a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention. Robbins excels at directional punts, and one-third of his kicks resulted in fair catches last season. Last year he kicked zero balls into the endzone while 16 were kept inside of the 20-yard line. He’ll have a shot to be a late Day 3 pick.

Conclusion

Robbins was reliable and consistent during his Michigan career, and he can bring the same to an NFL squad. While Robbins isn’t routinely going to hit booming punts that are going to wow you, what he will do is do the small things right. Robbins will almost always hit it over 45 yards, he’s good at directional punts, he’s accurate, and he can punt the ball inside the 20 without it being a touchback. Robbins has enough positives to his game that it would be a surprise if he didn’t at least receive a shot to compete for a starting punter position in the NFL.