Michigan football announces matchup change with Texas, complete 2026 schedule

The Michigan football team has completed setting up its non-conference schedule for 2026 and announced a few additional games, including a change in the matchup with Texas next season.

There were rumblings about the Texas games being flipped, and this announcement makes it official. The locations from the original contract have been swapped, with the Longhorns coming to the Big House on September 7, 2024, and the Wolverines playing at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on September 11, 2027. These two programs have only played once before, with Texas beating Michigan in the Rose Bowl in 2005.

Michigan’s non-conference schedule for 2026 is now set, with Western Michigan and UTEP both coming to the Big House. The Wolverines are 8-0 all-time against the Broncos, and they’ll play yet again in 2029 as well.

That matchup with UTEP in 2026 will be the first contest between the two programs ever. The Miners play in Conference USA and won 12 games total the past few seasons. This game will be played one week after the Wolverines host the Oklahoma Sooners, which will make back-to-back games against programs Michigan has never played before.