2023 NFL Draft: Jake Moody drafted by San Francisco 49ers in Round 3

Michigan kicker Jake Moody heard his name called on the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Moody was selected with the No. 99 overall pick in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers.

Moody was the Lou Groza Award winner in 2021, going 23-of-25 on field goal attempts with a program record 56 extra points made. Moody followed that up with a great 2022, converting a single-season record 29 field goals for the Wolverines.

Moody is set to be the heir apparent to the great Robbie Gould in San Francisco. Moody joins a 49ers team that made the NFC Championship Game a season ago. The Niners will be looking to make another playoff push, and Moody making crucial kicks could be a major component of how far they advance in the postseason.