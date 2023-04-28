Social media reactions from Dallas Cowboys drafting Mazi Smith

Former Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 26 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Here’s a look at notable social media reactions to the news.

David Helman

Been watching Mazi Smith for 20 minutes and I’ve seen him do this three times.



I think I’m buying what Will McClay’s selling that you can coach him into pass rush production. pic.twitter.com/jNmebddPZz — David Helman (@davidhelman_) April 28, 2023

Clayton Sayfie

“I’ve never seen anybody move a mountain, and you won’t move him either. This is a mountain of a man inside." — Booger McFarland on Mazi Smith pic.twitter.com/SNhBPeysxQ — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 28, 2023

Jori Epstein

On conference call, new Cowboys DT Mazi Smith touts "real power in my hands" as key to his run-stopping.



“I came out the womb looking like I did pushups. You know, I was doing pushups in there. So I’ve just been strong my whole life. I’ve figured out how to use it on the field.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) April 28, 2023

Michael Bier

Jerry Jones claimed Mazi Smith was fourteenth on the Cowboys draft board, then proceeded to drop a golden quote.



“Who gives a shit. We got him.”



( : @1053TheFan) pic.twitter.com/v3yRl1tMQ6 — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) April 28, 2023

Michael Gehlken

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on what Mike McCarthy said when walking out door last night: “Mazi.” First round went as hoped. McCarthy said Mazi Smith has body type and play style the team targeted. Will McClay believes Smith can have more pass-rush success with stance adjustment. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 28, 2023

Jon Machota

Cowboys executive VP Will McClay on DT Mazi Smith: “When Mike (McCarthy) came in here, he talked about building a bigger, stronger, faster football team. We have continued to do that. And when you look at Mazi, teams run the football now and as you see things change, you look at… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 28, 2023

RJ Ochoa

The Dallas Cowboys:

- needed help stopping the run

- needed to finally take DT seriously

- have lost important games for these very reasons

- have a tremendous draft record, specifically in the first round



Idk why there is any sort of dissatisfaction about Mazi Smith — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) April 28, 2023

John Williams

Mazi Smith will help Micah, LVE and guys like Damone Clark, and Jayron Kearse keep cleaner against the run.



He’ll demand attention on the interior, opening things up for Micah and Tank to do what they do.



This is a really good pick. A guy that can be an instant contributor. — John Williams (@john9williams) April 28, 2023

Landon Thomas

Dallas Cowboys #26 pick DT Mazi Smith (Michigan) doing a reactive plyo stairs test. He completed it in 2.82 seconds. ⏱️



Aidan Hutchinson, 2022 #2 pick and 60lbs lighter, did it in 2.57 seconds.#NFLDraft #CowboysNation

pic.twitter.com/ez9C3AMLmb — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) April 28, 2023

Ed Werder

Two NFL head coaches tell me their teams had high grades on #Cowboys first-round DT Mazi Smith.



An athletic, two-down inside player with rush potential.



“Stout in run game,” one HC texted.

“Immovable object.” pic.twitter.com/drzauPDZYO — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) April 28, 2023

John Owning