Cornerback DJ Turner is the third Michigan Wolverine to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft, as he was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round. He joins former Michigan safety Dax Hill, who is coming off his rookie season with Cincinnati.

Here are some of the best social media reactions from Turner being drafted.

A friendly reminder of how fast he is

Michigan Football celebrates

Cincinnati announces the selection

A quote from his new head coach, Zac Taylor (via Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer)

Zac Taylor on drafting CB DJ Turner pic.twitter.com/HLH24FNnT3 — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) April 29, 2023

Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer

The Bengals go with CB DJ Turner.



The scouting report starts with his 4.26 40-yard dash. This goes away from the Bengals prioritizing length at corner (he has 30 3/4 inch arms). But Turner was Michigan's Dax Hill this year. He always ends up making plays. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) April 29, 2023

Paul Dehner Jr., covers Bengals for The Athletic

#Bengals draft Michigan CB DJ Turner to play next to old teammate Dax Hill. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 29, 2023

Patrick Carey, Sports Reporter with WNKY TV

The Bengals have now added:



- DE Myles Murphy

- CB DJ Turner



Duke is getting Lou even more absolute studs to add to the Bengals defense! pic.twitter.com/JZBARQgVam — Patrick Carey (@PatCareySports) April 29, 2023

Andrew Little, MHS Sports Radio with a fan live reaction from Great American Ballpark, home of the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Bengals fans live reaction to the DJ Turner pick from the @Firststarlog Draft Party at Great American Ballpark! #WhoDey @TWSN___ pic.twitter.com/TRA0DW0l9B — Andrew Little (@little_andrew_3) April 29, 2023

Kent Lee Platte, Creator of Relative Athletic Score

DJ Turner II was drafted with pick 60 of round 2 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.58 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 94 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/skPkElQsRG pic.twitter.com/lhrGCbhVLC — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Scott Bell

A third Wolverine — CB DJ Turner — goes in the top 60. He’s landing in Cincinnati to play for the Bengals. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) April 29, 2023

@MJoeBean

DJ Turner went from being ranked 455th in his class and the 45th best corner to the 60th pick in the NFL draft. Michigan is now #DevelopmentU and it’s just fact pic.twitter.com/u9AGc6EpJB — MGo (@MJoeBean) April 29, 2023

Michigan on BTN, reminding us how talented Turner is

DJ Turner (@djturner_5) is off the #NFLDraft board. 〽️@Bengals fans wondering what kind of player they just drafted should watch this highlight. pic.twitter.com/TDJzkL6vjP — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 29, 2023

Rich Eisen, forever a Michigan stan