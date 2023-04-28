 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions after DJ Turner was drafted by Cincinnati Bengals

These are the best reactions to Turner heading to Cincy.

By Kellen Voss
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cornerback DJ Turner is the third Michigan Wolverine to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft, as he was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round. He joins former Michigan safety Dax Hill, who is coming off his rookie season with Cincinnati.

Here are some of the best social media reactions from Turner being drafted.

A friendly reminder of how fast he is

Michigan Football celebrates

Cincinnati announces the selection

A quote from his new head coach, Zac Taylor (via Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer)

Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer

Paul Dehner Jr., covers Bengals for The Athletic

Patrick Carey, Sports Reporter with WNKY TV

Andrew Little, MHS Sports Radio with a fan live reaction from Great American Ballpark, home of the Cincinnati Reds

Kent Lee Platte, Creator of Relative Athletic Score

Scott Bell

@MJoeBean

Michigan on BTN, reminding us how talented Turner is

Rich Eisen, forever a Michigan stan

