Social media reactions to Luke Schoonmaker being picked by Dallas Cowboys in NFL Draft

With the 58th pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Michigan Wolverines tight end Luke Schoonmaker. The fifth-year senior reunites with defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who was selected by Dallas in the first round of the draft.

Dallas needed a tight end and, at No. 58 in the second round, the Cowboys drafted Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023

THE MICHIGAN COWBOYS BABY — Luke Ghiardi (@LukeGhiardi) April 29, 2023

Atta boy Schoon. Excellent scouting job by Michigan. — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) April 29, 2023

Cowboys just drafted their Dalton Schultz replacement



look out for Luke Schoonmaker in your fantasy drafts this August — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) April 29, 2023

If some NFL teams that I don’t hate wants to draft some Michigan players that would be nice. — Mike (@MikeR5577) April 29, 2023

