Social media reactions to Luke Schoonmaker being picked by Dallas Cowboys in NFL Draft

See the best reactions from folks on Twitter.

By Von Lozon
NCAA Football: Indiana at Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

With the 58th pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Michigan Wolverines tight end Luke Schoonmaker. The fifth-year senior reunites with defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who was selected by Dallas in the first round of the draft.

Here are some of the best social media reactions to Schoony being picked quite early on Day 2.

Noted U-M alumnus Adam Schefter announces the news

Michigan football’s Twitter has a timely gif to post

Say it out loud with us — the Michigan Cowboys

A former three-star, Schoonmaker certainly outplayed that ranking

The Wolverines’ director of recruiting was pretty fired up

Coming to a fantasy squad near you!

This is so true, though

Another draft hopeful for the Wolverines reacts

