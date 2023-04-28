Former Michigan kicker Jake Moody has been drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers. He’s just the second kicker to be drafted in the first 100 picks in the past 17 years.

Here are some of the best social media reactions after he was drafted.

The Niners posted some highlights to show what Michigan fans knew all season: Moody is automatic (Rich Eisen knows it too)

Michigan alum and NFL insider posted about it

At pick No. 99 in the third round, the 49ers selected the first kicker in the draft: Michigan’s Jake Moody. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023

Some advanced analytics from our friends at Blue By 90

Jake Moody was drafted 100 spots ahead of Tom Brady. — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) April 29, 2023

Jim Harbaugh knows that Moody is money, and now he’ll be playing on Harbaugh’s former team

"I am nominating him for legendary status."



Jim Harbaugh has known @49ers 3rd-round pick Jake Moody (@jmoods13) was special for some time now. #FTTB#NFLDraft x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/dUgkpgJCNv — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 29, 2023

Not many kickers have as impressive of a resume as Moody

He really did not disappoint in his time at Michigan

Jake Moody is on the Mt. Rushmore of athletes who never let me down. — Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) April 29, 2023

Someone is $380 richer thanks to the Niners drafting him

He hit his career long in the College Football Playoff

Jake Moody with his career long 59 Yard FG is headed to The #49ers



pic.twitter.com/atT1ytS6RN — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) April 29, 2023

He goes from a 0-star recruit to a 3rd round pick

Wow. From an unranked 0-star prospect, to a top-100 draft pick. Jake Moody proves again why Michigan is Development U. pic.twitter.com/fPlEOzhKs1 — A.I. Corner (@WolverineCorner) April 29, 2023

He wasn’t even sure he was getting drafted

The last time I saw Jake Moody, he was wearing an Edmund Fitzgerald hat and told me he wasn't sure he'd get drafted.



He just went 99th overall: First kicker off the board, second top-100 kicker in 17 years. — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) April 29, 2023

Don’t forget, the man can also lay the wood on Special Teams

Have heard a lot of scribes and pundits break down the Jake Moody pick, but not one of them mentioned his versatility. Dude can hit. If kicking doesn’t work out, maybe safety? pic.twitter.com/PKDW3g0m9r — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 29, 2023

Hey, remember that time Mel Tucker tried to ice Moody three times on the road, and he still made every kick?