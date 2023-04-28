 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions after Jake Moody was drafted by San Francisco 49ers

The Niners picked the automatic kicker in the 3rd round

By Kellen Voss
Former Michigan kicker Jake Moody has been drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers. He’s just the second kicker to be drafted in the first 100 picks in the past 17 years.

For some analysis on what he brings to the Niners, click here. Here are some of the best social media reactions after he was drafted.

The Niners posted some highlights to show what Michigan fans knew all season: Moody is automatic (Rich Eisen knows it too)

Michigan alum and NFL insider posted about it

Some advanced analytics from our friends at Blue By 90

Jim Harbaugh knows that Moody is money, and now he’ll be playing on Harbaugh’s former team

Not many kickers have as impressive of a resume as Moody

He really did not disappoint in his time at Michigan

Someone is $380 richer thanks to the Niners drafting him

He hit his career long in the College Football Playoff

He goes from a 0-star recruit to a 3rd round pick

He wasn’t even sure he was getting drafted

Don’t forget, the man can also lay the wood on Special Teams

Hey, remember that time Mel Tucker tried to ice Moody three times on the road, and he still made every kick?

