Former Michigan kicker Jake Moody has been drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers. He’s just the second kicker to be drafted in the first 100 picks in the past 17 years.
Kickin' it with pick No. 99. @jmoods13 x #49ersDraft pic.twitter.com/ThROwB1slO— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 29, 2023
The Niners posted some highlights to show what Michigan fans knew all season: Moody is automatic (Rich Eisen knows it too)
Michigan alum and NFL insider posted about it
At pick No. 99 in the third round, the 49ers selected the first kicker in the draft: Michigan’s Jake Moody.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023
Some advanced analytics from our friends at Blue By 90
Jake Moody was drafted 100 spots ahead of Tom Brady.— Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) April 29, 2023
Jim Harbaugh knows that Moody is money, and now he’ll be playing on Harbaugh’s former team
"I am nominating him for legendary status."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 29, 2023
Jim Harbaugh has known @49ers 3rd-round pick Jake Moody (@jmoods13) was special for some time now. #FTTB#NFLDraft x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/dUgkpgJCNv
Not many kickers have as impressive of a resume as Moody
2021 @LouGrozaAward winner— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 29, 2023
2x @B1Gfootball Kicker of the Year
3rd-round #NFLDraft pick
The @49ers just drafted @UMichFootball K Jake Moody with the 9️⃣9️⃣th pick. #FTTB x @jmoods13 pic.twitter.com/xyOsZ3ANKM
He really did not disappoint in his time at Michigan
Jake Moody is on the Mt. Rushmore of athletes who never let me down.— Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) April 29, 2023
Someone is $380 richer thanks to the Niners drafting him
75-1 WINNER ON JAKE MOODY— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 29, 2023
He hit his career long in the College Football Playoff
Jake Moody with his career long 59 Yard FG is headed to The #49ers— OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) April 29, 2023
He goes from a 0-star recruit to a 3rd round pick
Wow. From an unranked 0-star prospect, to a top-100 draft pick. Jake Moody proves again why Michigan is Development U. pic.twitter.com/fPlEOzhKs1— A.I. Corner (@WolverineCorner) April 29, 2023
He wasn’t even sure he was getting drafted
The last time I saw Jake Moody, he was wearing an Edmund Fitzgerald hat and told me he wasn't sure he'd get drafted.— Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) April 29, 2023
He just went 99th overall: First kicker off the board, second top-100 kicker in 17 years.
Don’t forget, the man can also lay the wood on Special Teams
Have heard a lot of scribes and pundits break down the Jake Moody pick, but not one of them mentioned his versatility. Dude can hit. If kicking doesn’t work out, maybe safety? pic.twitter.com/PKDW3g0m9r— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 29, 2023
Hey, remember that time Mel Tucker tried to ice Moody three times on the road, and he still made every kick?
Mel Tucker trying like hell to ice Jake Moody by using three timeouts, only for Moody to hit every single kick on the road in a top 10 matchup between undefeated rivals https://t.co/tkSow5TAp0 pic.twitter.com/fCWstUPUqH— Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) April 25, 2023
