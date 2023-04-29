Former Michigan CB Gemon Green signs UDFA deal with New York Giants

Michigan Wolverines cornerback Gemon Green was not taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he is reportedly headed to the New York Giants on an undrafted free agent deal.
Green was a four-year player for the Wolverines and emerged as one of the top corners on the team. In 42 games over Green’s career, he compiled 71 total tackles (49 solo and 22 assisted), 11 pass breakups and one interception.
Having Green in the secondary over the past four years has been a luxury. He was as reliable as they come and had a big impact on the game even when his name isn’t being called, because opposing quarterbacks didn’t want to target him. Green is sure to make fans of the Giants very happy.
Maize n Brew Scouting
“By the time he left in 2022, Gemon Green was the most experienced corner on the team seeing 24 starts in 42 career games in the maize and blue. Green has great size for the position and has knowledge of several packages. At Michigan’s Pro Day, he ran a 4.53 40-yard dash, a little slow for the position. Maybe Green will hear his name called somewhere in the 7th round, but I suspect he will be a UDFA somewhere.”
