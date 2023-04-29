Former Michigan CB Gemon Green signs UDFA deal with New York Giants

Michigan Wolverines cornerback Gemon Green was not taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he is reportedly headed to the New York Giants on an undrafted free agent deal.

Green was a four-year player for the Wolverines and emerged as one of the top corners on the team. In 42 games over Green’s career, he compiled 71 total tackles (49 solo and 22 assisted), 11 pass breakups and one interception.

Having Green in the secondary over the past four years has been a luxury. He was as reliable as they come and had a big impact on the game even when his name isn’t being called, because opposing quarterbacks didn’t want to target him. Green is sure to make fans of the Giants very happy.