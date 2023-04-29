2023 NFL Draft: Mike Morris drafted by Seattle Seahawks in Round 5

Michigan Wolverines edge rusher Mike Morris has been drafted at 151 overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Morris spent four years at Michigan and has seen game action since his sophomore season. In 26 career games, he racked up 37 tackles (21 solo and 16 assisted), 11.5 tackles for loss, one interception and 7.5 sacks.

It has been a luxury getting to see Morris give opposing quarterbacks nightmares over the years, especially during the 2022 season. He took a tremendous leap, being a consensus pick for the All-Big Ten first team and winning the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Morris has more than proven himself at the college level and is poised to have a great career in the pros.