2023 NFL Draft: Mike Morris drafted by Seattle Seahawks in Round 5

Michigan Wolverines edge rusher Mike Morris has been drafted at 151 overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Morris spent four years at Michigan and has seen game action since his sophomore season. In 26 career games, he racked up 37 tackles (21 solo and 16 assisted), 11.5 tackles for loss, one interception and 7.5 sacks.
It has been a luxury getting to see Morris give opposing quarterbacks nightmares over the years, especially during the 2022 season. He took a tremendous leap, being a consensus pick for the All-Big Ten first team and winning the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Morris has more than proven himself at the college level and is poised to have a great career in the pros.
Maize n Brew Scouting
Mike Morris’ tape is excellent. He finished tied for second in the Big Ten with 7.5 sacks in 2022, earning him first-team All-Big Ten honors. The fourth-year EDGE was expected to crush the NFL Combine, but things didn’t go to plan. It’ll come down to tape and production vs. the combine and pro-day performances and I suspect he’ll be drafted on Day 3.
Loading comments...