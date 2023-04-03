Michigan inks new long-term contracts with Jesse Minter, Sherrone Moore, Ben Herbert

Not long after confirming his intentions to ink a new contract with the University of Michigan, head coach Jim Harbaugh began the process of solidifying the staff that helped him reach back-to-back College Football Playoffs and two Big Ten titles.

According to documents obtained by MLive through a public records request, it has been confirmed that Sherrone Moore, Jesse Minter and Ben Herbert have all received new long-term deals, accompanied with significant pay increases.

Moore, who was promoted to offensive coordinator this offseason, has skyrocketed up the ranks since his induction as tight ends coach in 2018. He signed a new three-year deal that will keep him at the helm of the Wolverine offense through the 2025 season. He’ll be making $3.6 million over the next three years, split up with $1.15 million this year, $1.2 million in 2024 and $1.25 million in 2025.

As if all of that wasn’t cozy enough, Moore is eligible for bonuses totaling $100,000 for each season the Michigan offense can complete the regular season within the top-two in scoring in the Big Ten and top-10 in scoring across all of college football.

Moore’s buyout is interesting, which states he won’t owe the school anything if he elects to leave the Wolverines before the end of 2024. That amount is set at $500,000 in Year 3.

Meanwhile, Minter also signed a new three-year contract on March 2, with a similar pay structure to that of Moore’s. Minter is set to collect a base salary of $1.15 million during the first year of his new contract, followed by $1.2 million in 2024 and $1.25 million in 2025.

Minter will also be eligible for similar bonuses as Moore. He could receive $100,000 in bonuses if Michigan’s defense can finish top-two in points allowed in Big Ten play and top-10 in FBS in scoring defense.

Both coaches will be eligible for a $50,000 bonus for each regular season win totaling more than eight.

If Minter departs for another gig prior to the 2024 season, his buyout will differ slightly from that of Moore’s, as he will owe Michigan $2 million. This penalty includes $1.2 million if he takes a different job in the Big Ten in Year 3, or $1 million with any other FBS team.

What’s also interesting is Minter’s buyout is less if he leaves for an NFL position ($800,000 in Years 1-2, and $600,000 in Year 3). Like Moore, Minter will not owe Michigan anything if he leaves to pursue a career as a college head coach following the 2023 season.

Last but not least is Michigan’s X-factor and all-around badass, Ben Herbert. The veteran strength and conditioning coach signed a new five-year contract in February that will make him one of college football’s highest paid at the position.

Herbert’s new deal is carefully crafted to ensure the attempted Broyles Award nominee (Yes, Harbaugh attempted to do this) receives $1 million guaranteed annually, through a $400,000 signing bonus and his $600,000 base salary in 2023.

Additionally, Herbert’s base salary will increase to $900,000 per year in 2024, along with an annual retention bonus that will see him collect a guaranteed $1 million per year. The only strength and conditioning coach to bring home such a figure in 2022 is Oklahoma State’s Rob Glass.

Without a doubt, these moves speak to an obvious effort by Harbaugh to keep this staff in place and incentivized to compete for championships. What’s also noteworthy is these assistants appear to see the vision and have a desire to stick around for the long haul.