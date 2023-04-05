2023 NFL Draft Profile: Michigan WR Ronnie Bell

Receiver Ronnie Bell played five seasons for the Wolverines, and now he’ll be looking to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bell spent five seasons with the Wolverines. From 2018-2022 Bell appeared in 47 games with 31 starts. In all, Bell hauled in 145 receptions for 2,269 yards with 9 touchdowns.

NFL Combine Results

Height: 6-0

Weight: 191

40-yard dash: 4.54

3-Cone Drill: 6.98

Broad Jump: 10’ 0”

Vertical Jump: 38.5”

Bench Press: 14

Pros

Leader: Bell was a captain for the Wolverines in 2022

Versatility: Can play inside or outside

Momentum: Has created a positive buzz this offseason at the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and Michigan’s Pro Day

Good route running: Not the most speedy player, but his route running aids his separation.

Has the ability to make people miss in the open field

Returned 13 punts at Michigan

Had a 3-cone time of 6.62 seconds at Michigan’s Pro Day, which would have put him 2nd at the combine and in the top 10% all time

Cons

Tore his ACL in 2021 on a punt return. Has since played a full season healthy.

Reliable hands for the most part, but did have a few surprising drops throughout the season.

Won’t consistently beat corners vertically down the field with his speed.

Will have to improve in situations where he’s facing press-man coverage

Do your research

Check out this video breakdown of Bell by Dan Plocher

Plocher’s Point of View

A team is going to fall in love with Ronnie Bell. He’s a leader in the locker room and has really high upside when he gets the ball in his hands. He’s got this shiftiness to him that just makes guys miss. Bell will never give up on a play. He’ll set the example whether that’s pushing for that extra yardage or blocking a player down the field just a bit further. I suspect he’ll be selected somewhere between the 3rd and 5th rounds.

Conclusion

Bell has an infectious personality and will benefit any NFL locker room. Bell has tremendous heart and this offseason has shown us what NFL scouts think of Bell. Bell was one of the most impressive wideouts during the week of Senior Bowl practices — Bell made one-handed catches then and at the combine as well. Bell’s stock is rising and it would be a surprise if he fell beyond the fifth round. Whoever drafts Bell is going to get a competitor, a winner, and someone who wants to make big plays if you get the ball into his hands.