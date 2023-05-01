Former Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker was drafted in Round 2 of the NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas invested an early-round pick in Schoonmaker, and they expect him to see the field plenty as a rookie.

“In a 17-game season, all of these guys in the tight end room are going to contribute,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “I would definitely view him as a starter-type as far as his impact. He will clearly play all four positions in the tight end area: on the line, off the ball, weak back and displaced.”

Schoonmaker played in a pro-style scheme at Michigan that helps get tight ends ready for the NFL — McCarthy said “there won’t be a whole lot that he hasn’t done” that Dallas will ask him to do.

The 6-foot-5 Schoonmaker posted career highs in 2022 for the Wolverines with 35 receptions for 418 yards and three touchdowns. McCarthy really likes how “well-rounded” Schoonmaker is at the position.

“We like everything about his physical traits, but his ability to play the Y position and off-the-ball; his vertical presence, we think we can really build off of that,” McCarthy noted. “As a play-caller and a game plan designer, these tight ends allow you to get in different personnel groups and get creative to be able to attack in a one-back, two-back, no-back offense.”

Schoonmaker will be competing for playing time with other Dallas tight ends including Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, and former Michigan TE Sean McKeon. However, it’s already apparent that Dallas sees Schoonmaker receiving an immediate role in their offense.